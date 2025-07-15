Sanders Warns AI Could Displace Millions, Pushes Reforms

Senator Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont and a longtime champion of workers’ rights, has emerged as an unlikely voice in the artificial intelligence debate, blending optimism about the technology’s potential with stark warnings about its societal risks.

In recent interviews, Sanders has revealed he’s been consulting directly with top AI executives and experts, gaining insights that have shaped his views on how AI is reshaping the labor market. Far from dismissing the tech as a mere tool, he sees it as a transformative force—one that could either usher in shared prosperity or exacerbate inequality on an unprecedented scale.

This perspective comes amid growing concerns from economists and tech insiders that AI automation could displace millions of jobs, from manufacturing to creative industries. Sanders, drawing from conversations with unnamed AI leaders, argues that the mainstream narrative often misses the point: the real issue isn’t just job loss, but who controls the benefits. As reported by Futurism, he believes AI’s productivity gains are being funneled to corporate elites, leaving workers behind in a way that echoes, yet surpasses, past technological shifts.

Sanders’ Direct Engagements with AI Luminaries

In a detailed discussion with Gizmodo, Sanders elaborated on these private talks, noting a divide among experts. Some predict “massive job losses” as AI handles tasks once reserved for humans, while others foresee new roles emerging. But Sanders is skeptical of the latter view, telling the publication that this isn’t akin to the Industrial Revolution, where displaced workers found new opportunities. “I think this could be a lot more severe,” he said, pointing to the speed and scope of AI’s integration into everything from customer service to data analysis.

The senator’s warnings extend to what he calls a “doomsday scenario,” where unchecked AI development leads to extreme wealth concentration. If AI boosts productivity without policies to redistribute gains, he fears a society where billionaires amass even greater fortunes while ordinary people face unemployment and instability. This echoes sentiments in reports from Unilad, where Sanders described consulting “one of the leading experts in the world” who highlighted AI’s potential to remake humanity’s future—for better or worse.

Proposals for Mitigating AI’s Downsides

To counter these risks, Sanders advocates bold reforms, including his push for a four-day workweek. As detailed in Futurism’s coverage, he posits that if AI is as revolutionary as claimed, it should enable shorter hours without pay cuts, allowing workers to share in the efficiency dividends. This idea, he argues, could prevent the mass displacement foreseen by many, turning technological advancement into a boon for all.

Critics in the tech sector, however, question whether such interventions stifle innovation. Yet Sanders remains undeterred, blasting AI firms for prioritizing profits over people. In comments reported by Decrypt, he accused executives of indifference to workers, saying they “couldn’t care less” about job losses. This stance aligns with broader discussions in outlets like PC Gamer, where Sanders, appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast, issued an eerie prediction: “Artificial intelligence is going to displace millions and millions of workers.”

The Broader Implications for Policy and Industry

Sanders’ involvement signals a shift in political discourse, urging regulators to address AI’s “loss of control” risks, as noted in analyses from the Effective Altruism Forum. He warns of a toxic mix with figures like Elon Musk, whose influence could amplify worker harms, per earlier Futurism reports on Musk’s government overhauls.

Ultimately, Sanders’ message is a call to action for industry leaders: harness AI ethically or risk societal upheaval. As Yahoo News summarized his views, the technology’s trajectory depends on “who benefits from it.” For insiders, this underscores the need for proactive policies, from retraining programs to wealth taxes, to ensure AI serves the many, not the few. With AI investments soaring, Sanders’ warnings may soon test the resolve of both Washington and Silicon Valley.