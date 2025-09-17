Samsung TV Plus Launches BillboardTV: Free 24/7 Music Channel

A New Era in Music Streaming

In a move that underscores the growing convergence of music media and smart TV platforms, Samsung TV Plus and Billboard have unveiled BillboardTV, a dedicated 24/7 channel poised to redefine how fans consume music content. Launched on September 16, 2025, this exclusive offering delivers a continuous stream of breaking news, exclusive interviews, red-carpet events, and live performances, all drawn from Billboard’s vast archives and real-time reporting. Available free of charge on Samsung’s ad-supported service, the channel aims to capture the pulse of the music industry, providing viewers with an immersive experience that blends journalism, entertainment, and cultural insights.

The partnership arrives at a pivotal moment for the streaming sector, where free ad-supported television (FAST) services like Samsung TV Plus are rapidly expanding their footprints. With over 3,500 channels globally and accessibility on more than 630 million devices, Samsung TV Plus has positioned itself as a leader in this space. BillboardTV enhances this ecosystem by infusing it with premium music programming, including the television premieres of Billboard News episodes and Billboard Live concerts, as detailed in announcements from Samsung Newsroom.

Content Lineup and Exclusive Features

At the heart of BillboardTV is a robust lineup designed for music enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. Viewers can expect nonstop updates from Billboard News, never-before-seen artist interviews, and comprehensive coverage of red-carpet events from major awards shows. The channel will also feature curated top stories, trends, and insider insights from Billboard’s editorial team, known for its data-driven charts and authoritative reporting since 1894.

One highlight is the upcoming livestream of a special extended edition of Billboard Unfiltered, where top artists debate the 2025 year-end No. 1 songs across key charts like the Hot 100 and Billboard 200. This programming not only entertains but also offers analytical depth, appealing to insiders tracking chart methodologies and artist trajectories. As reported by Billboard itself, the channel promises “unparalleled access” to the moments shaping music culture.

Strategic Implications for Samsung and Billboard

For Samsung, this launch aligns with its broader strategy to bolster live and exclusive content on TV Plus, which is integrated into devices like Neo QLED 8K TVs and Galaxy smartphones. Salek Brodsky, SVP and global head of Samsung TV Plus, emphasized in a statement that the channel advances their vision of delivering cultural experiences directly to users. This comes amid Samsung’s 2025 TV lineup enhancements, including Vision AI for improved picture quality, as noted in coverage from SamMobile.

Billboard, under CEO Mike Van, views the channel as an extension of its mission to document music’s defining moments. Van’s comments highlight the partnership’s role in creating a “dynamic and always-on” destination, leveraging Billboard’s global reach in over a dozen countries. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from users like @billboard echo this excitement, with announcements teasing 24/7 programming that includes buzzy red-carpet coverage and artist specials.

Market Context and Viewer Access

The timing is strategic, as FAST services face increasing competition from platforms like Pluto TV and Tubi, yet Samsung TV Plus distinguishes itself with exclusives such as Conan O’Brien TV. BillboardTV taps into this by offering content that’s both timely and archival, potentially drawing advertisers targeting music demographics. Industry observers, as per insights in Sammy Fans, see it as a way to bring fans closer to artists through free, accessible streaming.

Accessing BillboardTV is straightforward: It’s available on Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, Smart Monitors, and Family Hub appliances. No subscription is required, aligning with the FAST model’s appeal. For industry insiders, this launch signals a shift toward specialized channels that could influence content strategies across tech and media giants.

Future Prospects and Industry Ripple Effects

Looking ahead, BillboardTV’s success may hinge on its ability to secure high-profile livestreams and maintain viewer engagement in a fragmented market. The channel’s focus on data-backed awards like the Billboard Music Awards adds credibility, setting it apart from opinion-driven formats. Recent X posts from @SamsungTVPlus and music accounts highlight similar past events, such as SMTOWN LIVE streams, suggesting a template for future collaborations.

Ultimately, this venture could pave the way for more hybrid media partnerships, blending traditional music journalism with cutting-edge distribution. As streaming evolves, BillboardTV stands as a testament to how legacy brands like Billboard can thrive in the digital age, delivering value to fans and stakeholders alike.