Samsung Sets Gesture Navigation as Default in One UI 7 for Galaxy Phones

Samsung Electronics Co., the world’s largest smartphone maker, appears poised to overhaul a fundamental aspect of its device setup process, potentially making swipe-based gesture navigation the default option for new Galaxy phones. According to recent reports, this shift could arrive with the upcoming One UI 7 or later versions, addressing long-standing user frustrations with the traditional three-button navigation bar that has been the default since the early days of Android. Insiders suggest this move is driven by evolving user preferences for more immersive, full-screen experiences, especially on larger displays like those on the Galaxy S and Fold series.

The change, if implemented, would mark a significant departure from Samsung’s conservative approach to user interface defaults. For years, new Galaxy owners have been greeted with the familiar back, home, and recent apps buttons at the bottom of the screen during initial setup, requiring manual tweaks in settings to enable gestures. This has often led to lower adoption rates of gesture navigation, which allows users to swipe from the edges or bottom to navigate, freeing up screen real estate and aligning with modern Android standards introduced by Google in 2019.

Evolving User Interface Strategies in a Competitive Market

Industry observers note that Samsung’s hesitation to default to gestures may stem from a desire to cater to a broad audience, including those accustomed to older Android versions or migrating from iOS. However, as competitors like Google Pixel and OnePlus have long offered gesture navigation as a prominent choice or default, Samsung risks appearing outmoded. A report from Android Police highlights that Samsung may soon introduce a “navigation picker” during setup, allowing users to choose between buttons and gestures right from the start, potentially boosting gesture adoption by 20-30% based on similar changes in other ecosystems.

This prospective update aligns with broader trends in mobile software, where seamless interaction is key to user retention. Gesture navigation, which mimics natural swiping motions, has been praised for reducing thumb strain on large screens, but Samsung’s implementation has sometimes lagged in fluidity compared to stock Android. Sources indicate that enhancements in One UI could include customizable gesture sensitivity and integration with foldable form factors, making the system more intuitive for power users.

Implications for Developers and Ecosystem Partners

For app developers, a default shift to gestures could necessitate optimizations for edge-swipe interactions, potentially reducing bugs in apps that rely on bottom-screen elements. Samsung’s ecosystem partners, including accessory makers, might see increased demand for cases and screen protectors that accommodate gesture-friendly designs without interfering with swipes. As detailed in a piece by Android Authority, this change could help Samsung close the gap with rivals who have already standardized gestures, fostering a more unified Android experience across brands.

Moreover, the timing coincides with Android’s ongoing evolution, where AI-driven personalization is becoming central. Samsung could leverage its Galaxy AI features to suggest navigation styles based on user habits during setup, further customizing the out-of-box experience. Analysts predict this will not only improve satisfaction scores but also differentiate Samsung in a saturated market dominated by incremental hardware upgrades.

Future Outlook and Potential Challenges

While the exact rollout remains speculative, leaks suggest testing is underway for devices like the Galaxy S25 series, expected in early 2026. Challenges include ensuring backward compatibility for enterprise users who prefer buttons for precision in productivity apps. A preview from Sammy Fans describes a streamlined picker interface that could minimize setup time, addressing complaints about bloated initial configurations.

Ultimately, this navigation pivot underscores Samsung’s responsiveness to user feedback in an era where software finesse often trumps hardware specs. By empowering users with choices upfront, Samsung may enhance loyalty among tech-savvy consumers, positioning itself stronger against Apple’s gesture-centric iOS. As the company continues to refine One UI, industry watchers will be keen to see if this leads to broader innovations in touch-based interactions.