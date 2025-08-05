Samsung Expands One UI 8 Beta to Galaxy S24, Fold6, and More with AI Features

Samsung Electronics Co. has expanded its One UI 8 beta program, signaling a broader push to integrate advanced AI features across its Galaxy ecosystem amid intensifying competition in the smartphone market. The update, based on Android 16, initially launched for the Galaxy S25 series but is now rolling out to a wider array of devices, including high-end models like the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Fold6. This move comes as Samsung seeks to maintain its edge over rivals like Apple and Google by accelerating software innovations that leverage generative AI for enhanced user experiences.

According to details from Samsung’s official newsroom, the beta program aims to gather user feedback on features such as multimodal AI interactions, improved privacy controls, and seamless integration with wearables. Industry analysts note that this expansion could help Samsung refine the software before a stable release expected in September, potentially boosting device longevity and customer loyalty in a saturated market.

Expansion to Premium Lineups

The list of eligible devices for the One UI 8 beta includes flagship smartphones from the Galaxy S and Z series, as reported by SamMobile. Models such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, S23 series, and foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip6 are now included, allowing developers and early adopters to test beta builds. This phased rollout underscores Samsung’s strategy to prioritize premium devices, ensuring that high-value customers experience cutting-edge updates first.

Beyond smartphones, the beta extends to select tablets and wearables, fostering a unified ecosystem. Posts on X from Samsung Mobile highlight enthusiasm around features like AI-driven health tracking on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which integrates with One UI 8 for personalized wellness insights. This interconnected approach could differentiate Samsung in the wearables segment, where competition from Apple’s ecosystem remains fierce.

Features Driving the Update

One UI 8 introduces significant enhancements, including a revamped interface with smarter widgets and virtual RAM options, drawing from Android 16’s core improvements. As detailed in a How-To Geek analysis, the update emphasizes multimodal AI, enabling voice, text, and gesture-based interactions that promise to make devices more intuitive. For instance, features like Smart Calendar and Night Mode portraits, inherited from prior iterations, are refined here with AI optimizations.

Privacy remains a focal point, with expanded controls that align with global regulations. Samsung’s newsroom announcement, accessible at Samsung Global Newsroom, emphasizes these upgrades as part of a “new era of software intelligence.” Insiders suggest this could help Samsung counter criticisms of bloatware by streamlining the user interface while embedding AI without overwhelming complexity.

Mid-Range Inclusion and Market Impact

Notably, the beta program is extending to mid-range Galaxy A series phones, a first for such an early-stage release. SamMobile lists devices like the Galaxy A55 and A35 as eligible, potentially democratizing access to premium features and expanding Samsung’s market share in budget segments. This inclusivity might pressure competitors to accelerate their own beta programs.

The stable rollout in September, as confirmed by 9to5Google, positions Samsung to align with the holiday sales cycle. Analysts predict this could drive upgrades, especially with AI features like real-time translation and photo editing that appeal to enterprise users. However, challenges remain, including ensuring compatibility across diverse hardware and addressing potential bugs highlighted in early beta feedback on X.

Strategic Implications for Samsung

For industry insiders, this expansion reflects Samsung’s aggressive software roadmap, backed by seven years of promised updates for newer devices. Drawing from Wikipedia’s overview of One UI evolution at Wikipedia, the progression from One UI 4.0’s customization focus to 8.0’s AI-centric design marks a pivotal shift. It positions Samsung as a leader in Android innovation, potentially influencing standards for the broader ecosystem.

Looking ahead, the beta’s success will hinge on user adoption and iterative improvements. As Android Authority notes, a smooth rollout could solidify Samsung’s dominance, but any delays might invite scrutiny amid economic pressures on tech spending. Ultimately, One UI 8 represents Samsung’s bet on AI as the future of mobile computing, with this beta phase serving as a critical testing ground.