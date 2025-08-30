Samsung Ends Galaxy Store Support for Tizen Smartwatches in 2025

Samsung Electronics Co. is set to pull the plug on content for its Tizen operating system-powered smartwatches from the Galaxy Store, marking a significant milestone in the company’s shift away from its proprietary software toward Google’s Wear OS. According to a recent report from Android Police, the cutoff date is September 30, 2025, after which users of older Galaxy Watch models will no longer be able to download new apps, watch faces, or other paid content from the store. This move affects a range of devices launched before 2021, including the Galaxy Watch 3 and earlier iterations, leaving owners with limited options for expanding functionality.

The decision underscores Samsung’s broader strategy to consolidate its wearable ecosystem under a single, more robust platform. Industry observers note that Tizen, once hailed as a versatile OS for smart TVs, cameras, and wearables, has been gradually phased out since Samsung’s pivot to Wear OS with the Galaxy Watch 4 in 2021. As detailed in an analysis by Android Authority, existing content downloaded prior to the deadline will remain functional, but no new purchases or downloads will be possible, potentially diminishing the appeal of these legacy devices in the secondary market.

The Historical Context of Tizen’s Rise and Fall

Tizen’s journey began as an open-source project backed by Samsung and Intel, aiming to challenge Android’s dominance in the Internet of Things space. By 2014, it powered Samsung’s first Gear smartwatches, offering a lightweight alternative with strong battery efficiency and customization options. However, as the wearable market evolved, Tizen struggled with app ecosystem limitations compared to rivals like Apple’s WatchOS.

Samsung’s initial commitment to Tizen was evident in models like the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which received praise for seamless integration with the company’s smartphones. Yet, developer support waned over time, prompting Samsung to reconsider its approach. A 2021 report from Android Police foreshadowed this shift, noting rumors of Samsung adopting Android (later Wear OS) to attract more third-party apps and improve compatibility.

Implications for Users and the Market

For the millions of users still relying on Tizen-based watches, the September 30 deadline signals the end of an era, with free content already restricted since late 2024. Publications like SamMobile have outlined that while basic watch functions and previously installed apps will continue to work, features like Samsung Pay have already been discontinued on these models, as reported earlier this year.

This phase-out could accelerate upgrades to newer Wear OS devices, such as the Galaxy Watch 7, which boast advanced health tracking and AI integrations. Analysts suggest Samsung is streamlining its portfolio to focus on high-margin products, reducing maintenance costs for outdated software. In a competitive arena where Fitbit and Apple dominate, this move aligns with industry trends toward unified ecosystems.

Strategic Shifts and Future Outlook

Samsung’s abandonment of Tizen isn’t isolated; it reflects a pattern seen in tech giants pruning legacy systems to innovate faster. As How-To Geek explained in a recent piece, the company has been signaling this endgame since 2024, with phased restrictions on store access. For developers, the transition means redirecting efforts to Wear OS, potentially enriching Samsung’s app library.

Looking ahead, Samsung’s bet on Wear OS, co-developed with Google, positions it to leverage Android’s vast resources for features like Google Assistant and broader app support. While some loyal Tizen users may feel abandoned, the move could bolster Samsung’s market share in wearables, projected to grow amid rising demand for health-focused gadgets. Industry insiders view this as a pragmatic step, ensuring Samsung remains agile in a fast-evolving tech sector, though it raises questions about long-term support commitments for current products.