Samsung Drops Classic DeX in One UI 8 for Android Desktop Mode

The End of an Era for Samsung’s DeX

In a move that underscores the evolving dynamics of mobile computing, Samsung has quietly discontinued its classic DeX feature with the rollout of One UI 8, built on Android 16. This development, first highlighted by Talk Android, came alongside the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, where the company emphasized new enhancements but omitted mention of this significant omission. DeX, introduced in 2017 with the Galaxy S8, allowed users to transform their smartphones into desktop-like experiences by connecting to external displays, keyboards, and mice, bridging the gap between mobile and traditional computing.

The feature’s removal isn’t a complete elimination but a replacement with a new iteration grounded in Android 16’s native Desktop Mode. This shift represents Samsung’s strategic alignment with Google’s broader ecosystem advancements, potentially streamlining development and ensuring greater compatibility across Android devices.

Why the Change Matters

According to insights from Android Authority, the classic DeX was a proprietary system that Samsung maintained separately, often requiring custom tweaks to keep pace with Android updates. By adopting Android 16’s Desktop Mode as the foundation for the new DeX, Samsung aims to reduce redundancy and foster a more unified user experience. This could mean faster updates and fewer bugs, as the core functionality now leverages Google’s framework rather than a standalone Samsung invention.

However, this transition isn’t without trade-offs. Early reports suggest that while the new DeX retains core capabilities like multi-window support and app resizing, it may lack some of the polished, bespoke elements that made the original a favorite among power users, such as seamless integration with certain Samsung apps or optimized performance on Galaxy hardware.

Implications for Users and Developers

For industry insiders, this pivot signals Samsung’s deeper integration with Google’s vision for Android, potentially accelerating the adoption of desktop-like features across non-Samsung devices. Publications like NextPit have debated whether this constitutes a downgrade, noting that Android 16’s mode, while versatile, might not match the maturity of Samsung’s refined DeX ecosystem built over years.

Developers, in particular, may find opportunities in this standardization, as apps optimized for Android’s Desktop Mode could now run more consistently on Samsung devices without needing Galaxy-specific adaptations. Yet, concerns linger about feature parity; for instance, advanced multitasking options that DeX enthusiasts relied on might require time to mature in the new system.

Broader Industry Shifts

This isn’t an isolated decision. Samsung’s move aligns with recent trends toward ecosystem convergence, as seen in Google’s push for more robust desktop functionalities in Android. Phandroid reports parallel changes, such as the global removal of bootloader unlocking in One UI 8, which further tightens Samsung’s control over device modifications, possibly to enhance security and software integrity.

Ultimately, while the classic DeX’s demise may disappoint loyalists, it paves the way for a more cohesive Android future. As Samsung continues to refine One UI 8, users can expect iterative improvements that build on this foundation, potentially redefining how mobile devices extend into productivity tools. Industry watchers will be keen to monitor how this affects Samsung’s competitive edge against rivals like Apple, whose Continuity features offer similar cross-device experiences.