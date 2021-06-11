Salesforce Reworking Operations to be Slack-First

Salesforce is doubling down on its Slack acquisition, reworking its entire operations to be Slack-first.

Salesforce rocked the market when it announced it was purchasing Slack late last year. The move was seen as a way for both companies to better compete and fend off the pressure they were experiencing from Microsoft. In many ways, the Slack acquisition fits in with Salesforce’s overall approach, as it has been one of the biggest proponents of a permanent, flexible workflow post-pandemic.

CEO Mac Benioff emphasized Slack’s role in that future in an interview on Yahoo! Finance Live:

“We’re going to rebuild all of our technology, once again, to become Slack-first to help our customers have a harness to work in this new world — where you’re working at home; you’re working in the office; you’re working at events; you’re working anywhere.”

As the Motley Fool notes, the acquisition is not yet complete, but expected to close sometime in Q2. Similarly, Benioff doesn’t talk about how much the reworking of Salesforce operations will cost, but the company has done well in its latest quarterly reports, clearly benefiting from the overall transition to the cloud.