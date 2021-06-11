Salesforce and Sean Combs Team Up on Marketplace for Black-Owned Businesses

Salesforce and Sean Combs are working together on SHOP CIRCULATE, a digital marketplace for Black-owned businesses.

The collaboration comes just after the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The initiative is designed to bring attention to Black-owned businesses and help them reach a wider audience and, at the same time, build wealth within the Black community

“Building Black wealth starts with investing in Black-owned businesses and giving entrepreneurs access to the consumers needed to build sustainable companies that can thrive,” says Sean Combs, Chairman of Combs Enterprises. “I’m excited to partner with Salesforce to create a platform that will advance our collective pursuit of economic justice.”

“Salesforce is honored to collaborate with Sean Combs and Combs Enterprises to help close the unjust wealth gap that prevents too many Black Americans from achieving economic equality,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. “SHOP CIRCULATE will empower us all — as individuals, communities and companies — to support Black-owned businesses, amplify the talent of Black entrepreneurs and move us closer to true equality.”

The new platform will be built by Deloitte Digital, a leading Salesforce partner, and powered by Marketplacer’s technology.

“Deloitte’s purpose is to make an impact that matters. As the largest professional services organization in the world, we have a responsibility to help level the playing field and advance opportunities for the Black community in business,” says Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO. “This is one of the most effective ways for organizations like ours to do our part in ending systemic bias, racial injustice, and unequal treatment in all its forms.”

“Marketplaces are a great leveler in bringing together businesses of all sizes into a single venue to drive opportunity and growth. It’s our goal that our partnership with SHOP CIRCULATE will bring our powerful marketplace platform to Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs as a vehicle to drive change, growth and success,” said Jason Wyatt, Executive Chairman, Marketplacer.