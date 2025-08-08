Saia Pioneers Tesla Semi Trucks: Drivers Praise Efficiency in California

In the competitive world of freight transportation, Saia Inc., a major less-than-truckload carrier marking its centennial year, has taken a bold step toward electrification by integrating Tesla Semi trucks into its operations. This move, announced late last year, positions Saia as a pioneer among traditional trucking firms experimenting with battery-electric vehicles for heavy-duty hauling. The company’s initial deployment of two Tesla Semis in California has generated buzz, particularly from the drivers themselves, who have shared glowing feedback after real-world testing.

Two @Tesla Semi drivers after their experience with the truck:



• Tom Sterbra (37 years of experience): "I do not want to go back to a gas truck. I'd like to retire in this vehicle. I just love driving it. I can have anywhere between 10-15 stop in a day. The navigation systems… pic.twitter.com/NhZ0kNki6d — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 9, 2025

According to reports, Saia rigorously evaluated the trucks’ range, payload capacity, and overall performance before full adoption. Drivers with decades of experience have praised the Semi’s handling and technology, highlighting a potential shift in how electric trucks could reshape daily operations for long-haul professionals.

Veteran Drivers Embrace Innovation

Tom Sterbra, a driver with 37 years in the industry, expressed unreserved enthusiasm for the Tesla Semi. “I do not want to go back to a gas truck. I’d like to retire in this vehicle. I just love driving it,” he said in a post shared on X by industry watcher Sawyer Merritt. Sterbra noted the truck’s ability to manage 10 to 15 stops per day, crediting its advanced navigation system and crystal-clear camera clarity for enhancing efficiency and safety.

Similarly, Michael Davis, boasting 40 years of driving experience, volunteered to pilot the Semi and was impressed by its agility. “It has a better turning radius than our two axles,” Davis remarked in the same X post, emphasizing how the electric truck exceeded expectations in maneuverability, even for a senior driver accustomed to conventional diesel rigs. These testimonials, operated under Saia’s fleet, underscore the Semi’s appeal beyond mere novelty.

Performance Metrics That Impress

Real-world data from Saia’s trials, as detailed in a report from The Cool Down, revealed the trucks maintaining strong performance “even while hauling heavy payloads.” The company achieved an efficiency of 1.73 kilowatt-hours per mile, a figure that aligns with broader Tesla Semi tests showing improvements over time. For instance, a July 2025 study covered in Electrek documented the Semi covering 4,494 miles with enhanced energy use, averaging around 1.7 kWh per mile across fleets.

Saia’s partnership with Tesla, highlighted in a December 2024 article from Fleet Equipment Magazine, focused on evaluating driver comfort and grade performance. Executives at Saia noted the trucks’ impressive capabilities, with drivers reporting superior visibility thanks to the Semi’s sloping front end, as observed in earlier reviews like one from Teslarati involving PepsiCo units.

Broader Industry Implications

The feedback from Saia’s drivers echoes sentiments from other early adopters. Posts on X from accounts like Sawyer Merritt have compiled insights, including a professional driver’s praise for the Semi’s speed and agility dating back to 2018 trials. More recently, transportation firm NFI reported piloting the Semi with efficiencies of 1.64 kWh per mile over 6,000 miles, supporting Tesla’s claims of 65% better efficiency than gas counterparts.

For industry insiders, Saia’s experience signals a maturing electric trucking sector. As detailed in a Trucking Dive piece from January 2025, the deployment has impressed both drivers and executives, potentially accelerating adoption amid rising fuel costs and emissions regulations. While challenges like charging infrastructure remain, the Semi’s navigation prowess and camera systems, as lauded by Sterbra, could set new standards for fleet modernization.

Looking Ahead in Electrified Trucking

Tesla’s head of Semi engineering has touted over 3.5 million miles driven by the trucks fleet-wide, per discussions on podcasts like Out of Spec. This cumulative data bolsters confidence in the vehicle’s reliability for demanding routes.

Ultimately, Saia’s foray into Tesla Semis, backed by driver endorsements, may encourage more carriers to electrify. As one X post from Merritt summarized, the trucks’ quirks—like automatic lane adjustments near semis—enhance comfort, pointing to a future where electric powertrains dominate heavy-duty transport.