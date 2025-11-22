Sage Advisory’s Global Leap: inCadense Deal Unlocks SMA Strategies for Emerging Markets

In a strategic pivot aimed at conquering international frontiers, Austin-based Sage Advisory has forged a pivotal collaboration with inCadense, a Bermuda-headquartered turnkey asset management platform. Announced on November 20, 2025, the partnership thrusts Sage’s suite of multi-asset, ETF, and fixed-income separately managed accounts (SMAs) into the hands of wealth advisors, family offices, and intermediaries across Latin America, Asia Pacific, and beyond. This move, detailed in a Business Wire release, leverages inCadense’s open-architecture technology to navigate multi-custody complexities, currencies, and jurisdictions without diluting Sage’s investment precision.

Sage, managing billions in assets with a focus on fixed-income and tactical ETF strategies, has long catered to institutional and private U.S. clients through liability-driven and customized solutions, as per its site Sage Advisory Services. The firm views this alliance as a natural evolution. “Our collaboration with inCadense is the next step in making our investment solutions available globally,” said Michael Venuto, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Sage Advisory, in the Business Wire statement. “By combining our disciplined investment process with inCadense’s agile technology, we can scale implementation across custodians and currencies while maintaining efficiency and transparency.”

Technology Backbone Enables Borderless Execution

inCadense’s platform stands out for its ability to deliver ‘turnkey cross-border solutions,’ integrating Sage’s strategies seamlessly across diverse regulatory landscapes. This is no small feat in a world where SMA adoption is surging globally—projected to hit $4 trillion by 2026 per industry estimates—but cross-border hurdles like custody fragmentation often stifle growth. The partnership addresses this head-on, as highlighted in Yahoo Finance coverage, which echoed the Business Wire details on delivering portfolios to regions hungry for U.S.-style active management.

For industry insiders, the real intrigue lies in the operational synergy. inCadense, co-founded by Stephen M. Hagan, specializes in connecting ‘high-conviction managers’ with scalable infrastructure. “Sage brings a disciplined investment process and proven performance record, and our platform ensures those capabilities can be delivered efficiently across custodians, currencies, and jurisdictions—without sacrificing precision or control,” Hagan stated in the same Business Wire release. This isn’t mere distribution; it’s a rearchitecture of how U.S. managers penetrate non-U.S. markets.

Sage’s Track Record Fuels Expansion Ambitions

Sage isn’t entering uncharted waters blindly. With roots dating back to 2003, the firm has built a reputation for fixed-income prowess, including core-plus and short-duration strategies that have outperformed benchmarks amid rising rates. Recent partnerships underscore its momentum: In June 2025, Sage teamed with Cedar Trace Group on insurance-linked securities (ILS) and credit products, as reported by Business Wire and Morningstar. That deal targeted alternatives innovation, blending ILS with credit for yield-hungry investors—a precursor to this global thrust.

Earlier, in 2023, Sage welcomed Kudu Investment Management as a minority partner, bolstering its capabilities, per a PR Newswire announcement. These alliances signal Sage’s playbook: Partner with tech and specialist platforms to amplify reach. Now, inCadense—known for its multi-asset overlay services—positions Sage to tap into Latin America’s wealth boom and Asia’s ETF fervor, where SMA penetration lags U.S. levels but is accelerating.

inCadense’s Platform: The Secret Sauce for Scale

Delving deeper, inCadense’s tech isn’t just a conduit; it’s a force multiplier. Its open-architecture model supports model delivery across multiple custodians, a pain point for global SMAs where local rules demand bespoke wrappers. Coverage in Standard-Journal emphasized how this enables ‘institutional-quality’ strategies for non-U.S. players, quoting Sage’s vision for borderless access. For fixed-income purists, Sage’s SMAs—emphasizing duration management and sector rotation—gain a global stage amid volatile yields.

Posts on X from Sage Advisory and inCadense accounts, surfacing around the announcement, amplified the news with visuals of strategy portfolios and platform demos, underscoring real-time buzz among asset managers. No major contradictions emerged in web searches up to November 22, 2025, affirming the deal’s freshness and lack of detractors.

Market Tailwinds Propel SMA Globalization

The timing is impeccable. Global SMA assets are exploding, driven by demands for transparency, tax efficiency, and customization—hallmarks of Sage’s offerings. Latin America, with its $1 trillion+ in managed wealth, craves U.S. fixed-income expertise amid local volatility, while Asia Pacific’s ETF market, valued at $1.5 trillion, seeks tactical overlays. This partnership sidesteps traditional barriers like UCITS wrappers or local licensing, using inCadense’s jurisdiction-agnostic tech.

Competitors like BlackRock and State Street have long globalized via similar platforms, but Sage’s nimble, boutique focus on fixed income and multi-asset could carve a niche. “Sage’s vision has always been global,” Venuto reiterated, per Morningstar’s take on the story.

Implications for Advisors and Investors

For wealth intermediaries, this means menu expansion without added complexity—Sage’s strategies appear as turnkey options on familiar platforms. Family offices gain access to Sage’s liability-driven investing, ideal for multi-generational planning. Risks? Currency hedging and custody risks persist, but inCadense’s overlay mitigates them. As Hagan noted, the goal is ‘broader investor base’ without control loss.

Looking ahead, this could herald a wave of U.S. manager offshoring via tech platforms. Sage’s prior Cedar Trace tie-up, detailed in Artemis.bm, showed appetite for exotics; now, vanilla fixed income goes global. Industry watchers will track AUM flows, but for now, Sage positions itself as a cross-border pioneer.