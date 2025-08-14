Rosenberg Warns of US Deflation Shock from Tariffs and Aging Population

Emerging Risks in Economic Policy

As the U.S. economy navigates a complex web of policy shifts, prominent economist David Rosenberg has sounded an alarm on an impending deflationary shock. In a recent analysis published by Business Insider, Rosenberg argues that aggressive tariffs, restrictive immigration policies, and demographic pressures from an aging population could precipitate a sharp decline in consumer spending, potentially tipping the economy into deflation.

This warning comes amid broader concerns about the inflationary impacts of tariffs imposed under the current administration. While tariffs have initially driven up prices, as evidenced by the Consumer Price Index rising to 2.7% in June according to The New York Times, Rosenberg posits a counterintuitive reversal where these same measures erode demand over time.

Tariffs’ Dual-Edged Sword

Tariffs, designed to protect domestic industries, may inadvertently stifle economic growth by increasing costs for businesses and consumers alike. Rosenberg highlights how higher import duties could lead to reduced corporate profits and layoffs, further dampening household spending. This view aligns with insights from Bloomberg, which notes that such trade shocks could spur both inflation and deflation, unlike previous disruptions like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Compounding this are immigration policies that limit workforce expansion. By curbing inflows of labor, these measures could exacerbate labor shortages in key sectors, but Rosenberg warns they might also reduce overall population growth and, consequently, aggregate demand. An aging populace, with more retirees drawing down savings rather than contributing to consumption, adds another layer of downward pressure on prices.

Demographic Shifts and Spending Cliffs

The interplay of these factors could cause spending to “fall off a cliff,” as Rosenberg describes it. Economists at Moody’s, including chief economist Mark Zandi, have echoed similar recessionary fears in commentary reported by Fox Business, pointing to weak jobs data amid rising inflation as signs of an economy on the brink.

Recent data supports this cautious outlook. July’s inflation rose to 2.8%, driven by tariffs, per The Economic Times, yet underlying weaknesses in consumer sentiment and job markets suggest a potential pivot to deflation. Apollo’s Torsten Sløk, in a Business Insider piece, predicts tariff-induced inflation peaking later this year, setting the stage for a downturn.

Stagflation Fears and Policy Implications

This scenario evokes memories of stagflation, a toxic mix of stagnation and inflation, which Business Insider has described as increasingly likely with slowing job growth and ticking inflation. CBS News has also reported economists’ concerns over tariffs fueling such risks, though the White House maintains optimism about rebounding growth.

For industry insiders, the key takeaway is vigilance in monitoring leading indicators like consumer confidence and import volumes. As The New York Times notes, the full effects of these policies may take time to materialize, leaving room for adaptive strategies in sectors vulnerable to price volatility.

Navigating Uncertainty Ahead

Rosenberg’s deflationary thesis challenges the narrative of robust economic health, urging a reevaluation of fiscal and monetary tools. With the Federal Reserve facing complicated policy decisions amid soft jobs data, as Zandi warned, businesses must prepare for a possible contraction in demand.

Ultimately, while tariffs aim to bolster American manufacturing, their broader ramifications could usher in an era of price declines if spending falters. This deep dive underscores the need for nuanced policy adjustments to avert a deflationary spiral, drawing on diverse economic analyses to inform strategic planning.