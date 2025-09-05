Roborock Debuts RockMow Robot Lawn Mowers with AWD at IFA 2025

At the IFA 2025 trade show in Berlin, Roborock, a company long known for its innovative robot vacuums, made a bold entry into the outdoor robotics market by unveiling its first lineup of robot lawn mowers. The announcement, detailed in a report from Digital Trends, highlights three models: the premium RockMow Z1, the mid-tier RockMow S1, and the entry-level RockNeo Q1. These devices promise to bring the same level of automation and precision that has made Roborock a leader in indoor cleaning to the challenging realm of yard maintenance, potentially disrupting established players like Husqvarna and Mammotion.

The RockMow Z1 stands out with its all-wheel-drive system, designed to handle steep slopes up to 80% gradients, according to specifications shared at the event. This capability is powered by independent hub motors on each wheel and a sophisticated suspension system, allowing it to navigate uneven terrain with minimal slippage. Industry observers note that this addresses a common pain point in robot mowers, where traditional models often struggle on hilly properties, leading to incomplete cuts or mechanical failures.

Roborock’s engineering team has drawn heavily from its vacuum expertise, integrating advanced navigation technologies like VSLAM (visual simultaneous localization and mapping) and RTK (real-time kinematic) positioning for centimeter-level accuracy. This fusion, as described in a TechRadar hands-on demo, enables the mowers to create detailed maps of lawns without boundary wires, a setup that simplifies installation but requires robust obstacle avoidance to prevent accidents.

All models feature Roborock’s PreciEdge technology, a secondary blade system that extends to trim grass within 3 centimeters of walls, fences, or flower beds— a feature that’s standard on the Z1 and S1, and optional on the Q1. This innovation, as reported by CNET, could set a new standard for edge precision, reducing the need for manual trimming and appealing to users with complex yard layouts. The mowers also incorporate intelligent scheduling via a companion app, allowing for customized mowing patterns based on grass growth rates and weather data.

Battery life and coverage vary by model: the Z1 can handle up to 5,000 square meters on a single charge, processing terrain data at high speeds for efficient operation. In contrast, the more affordable Q1 targets smaller yards, emphasizing ease of use with quick setup and minimal maintenance. Pricing details weren’t fully disclosed at IFA, but insiders expect the Z1 to retail around $2,000, positioning it as a premium option in a market projected to grow 15% annually through 2030, per industry forecasts.

While Roborock’s entry expands consumer choices, it also raises questions about market saturation and technological convergence. As noted in a Forbes analysis, the company’s focus on seamless integration with home ecosystems could pressure competitors to enhance their smart features, potentially accelerating adoption in regions like North America where labor costs for lawn care are rising.

Safety remains a priority, with built-in sensors to detect pets, children, or obstacles, halting blades instantly. However, as with any autonomous outdoor device, cybersecurity concerns linger, though Roborock claims encrypted communications mitigate risks. The launch aligns with broader trends in home automation, where indoor-outdoor connectivity is becoming essential.

Looking ahead, Roborock’s foray into lawn mowers signals potential expansions into other outdoor tools, such as leaf blowers or snow removers. For industry insiders, this debut at IFA 2025 underscores how vacuum specialists are leveraging AI and robotics to redefine household chores, blending convenience with cutting-edge tech. As these models hit markets later this year, their real-world performance will determine if Roborock can mow down the competition.