Roblox CEO Eyes 10% Global Gaming Share with AI and Social Expansions

Roblox’s Ambitious Horizon: Capturing 10% of Global Gaming

In a recent appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Roblox CEO David Baszucki outlined a bold vision for the platform’s future, predicting that someday 10% of all global gaming content will run through Roblox. This statement came amid soaring stock performance following the company’s quarterly earnings beat, with shares jumping over 10% in premarket trading. Baszucki, known within the Roblox community as “Builderman,” emphasized the platform’s role in reinventing game creation and consumption, driven by technological innovations that empower creators.

The earnings report highlighted unprecedented engagement, with viral hits like “Grow a Garden” drawing over 20 million concurrent players—a feat that landed it in the Guinness Book of World Records. This summer sensation follows last year’s “Dress to Impress,” showcasing Roblox’s knack for fostering organic, user-generated successes. Baszucki noted that even without such outliers, year-over-year growth exceeded 20%, underscoring the platform’s underlying strength.

Technological Fertilizer for Viral Growth

Roblox’s strategy hinges on creating fertile ground for these hits, metaphorically providing the “light, fertilizer, and watering” through continuous platform improvements. Genres like sports, racing, and role-playing are ripe for expansion, with innovations aimed at scaling creator tools. As Baszucki explained, the company doesn’t control the hits but engineers the ecosystem to nurture them, raising annual guidance based on this momentum.

Analysts are taking note. A recent Morgan Stanley report, as mentioned in the interview, dubbed Roblox “the next major entertainment platform,” likening its potential to Netflix’s disruption of traditional media. With over 9 billion hours spent monthly on Roblox—largely in social, interactive settings rather than solitary scrolling—the platform is positioning itself as a communal hub where users connect through shared experiences like hide-and-seek or virtual gardening.

From Gaming to Broader Entertainment

This social dimension sets Roblox apart, transforming it into a space that combats loneliness by facilitating real-time interactions. Baszucki highlighted the platform’s growth among users over 13, with daily active users (DAUs) in that demographic surging 64% last quarter. Currently holding 2.5% to 3% of global gaming content, Roblox’s mission to reach 10% involves deeper penetration into underserved age groups and markets.

Beyond gaming, Baszucki teased expansions into new realms, including a potential dating feature for verified users aged 17 and up. This idea, which sparked buzz in media outlets, would adhere to regional norms—potentially 18+ in some countries—and leverage Roblox’s ID verification systems. It’s part of a broader push to evolve Roblox into a multifaceted platform, where communication and connection extend beyond play.

AI and Economic Empowerment on the Rise

Drawing from recent insights, Baszucki’s vision aligns with Roblox’s integration of AI to challenge traditional gaming giants for a slice of the $190 billion market, as detailed in a Yahoo Finance article from June 2025. He plans to “unleash the power of AI” to enhance creator tools, making infrastructure seamless and scalable, even during record peaks.

This focus on creators is central. Posts on X from Baszucki himself, such as one from June 2025, emphasize that creators shouldn’t worry about backend scaling—it “just works.” Roblox is fostering an economy where thousands of jobs in game creation, art, and production are emerging, positioning the platform as a “net global job creator,” according to a recent AOL video report echoing Yahoo Finance’s coverage.

Evolving into a Metaverse Pioneer

Baszucki’s long-term optimism echoes his earlier interviews, like one with The Verge in 2023, where he discussed allowing mature experiences for older users. Today, with shares up nearly 200% over the past year as noted in a Techmeme-linked Sherwood News interview from July 2025, Roblox is seen as the closest real-world metaverse.

The platform’s evolution from its origins—co-founded by Baszucki, a Canadian-born engineer whose background includes acquiring Knowledge Revolution by MSC Software, per his Wikipedia profile—has led to ambitious goals like 1 billion DAUs and 10% of global gaming revenue, as announced at RDC24 and covered in PC Gamer.

Challenges and Safeguards Ahead

Yet, expansions like dating features raise safety concerns, especially given Roblox’s young user base. Baszucki stressed thoughtful implementation, with strict age verifications to ensure appropriate interactions. Recent news, including a Times of India piece from two weeks ago, highlights his view of Roblox as a loneliness antidote through immersive connections.

Financially, the Q2 2025 results reported in The Globe and Mail affirm this trajectory, with Baszucki reiterating the 10% market capture goal. X sentiment, including Baszucki’s own posts on creator ecosystems and viral esports, reflects growing excitement among developers and investors.

A Vision Rooted in Innovation

Ultimately, Roblox’s path forward involves blending gaming with social innovation, music partnerships like those with DistroKid for immersive discovery (as per PC Gamer), and AI-driven tools. Baszucki, in his Squawk Box chat, compared current games to the “horse and carriage” era, per a Fortune interview from April 2025, envisioning a modern revolution.

As Roblox pushes boundaries, its success will depend on balancing growth with safety, empowering creators, and capturing that elusive 10% share. Industry watchers see it not just as a gaming platform, but as a transformative force in digital entertainment, potentially redefining how billions connect and create.