Rivian’s E-Bike Gambit: Spinoff Also Slashes Prices to Spark Micromobility Boom

In the rapidly evolving world of electric vehicles, Rivian Automotive Inc. is expanding beyond trucks and SUVs into the burgeoning micromobility sector. Its spinoff, Also, has unveiled pricing details for its debut e-bike, the TM-B, setting the entry-level model at $3,500—a move aimed at broadening appeal in a competitive market. This announcement, coming just weeks after the product’s initial reveal, underscores Rivian’s ambition to redefine urban transportation.

The TM-B, described as a ‘transcendent mobility bike,’ features innovative pedal-by-wire technology and modular design elements that allow for customization. According to Engadget, the base model offers 5x power assist and a 60-mile range, while higher-end versions like the Performance model, priced at $4,500, boast up to 10x assist and extended battery life reaching 100 miles.

From Skunkworks to Spinoff: Also’s Origins

What began as a secretive project within Rivian’s walls has now emerged as a standalone entity focused on smaller-scale electric transport. Founded by Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe and led by Chris Yu, Also aims to tackle short-distance travel challenges in urban environments. Posts on X from users like Sam Sheffer highlight the excitement, noting the bike’s unique features such as digital gears and no traditional chain or derailleur.

Electrek reports that Also’s launch in October 2025 introduced not just the e-bike but also electric quads, signaling a broader product lineup. The spinoff’s strategy draws from Rivian’s expertise in EV technology, incorporating automotive-grade components into two-wheeled vehicles for enhanced durability and connectivity.

Innovative Features Driving Differentiation

At the heart of the TM-B is its pedal-by-wire system, which replaces mechanical linkages with electronic controls for a smoother ride. Bloomberg details how the bike’s modular battery options—538Wh for standard and 808Wh for large—cater to varying user needs, with a top speed of 28 mph making it suitable for both commuting and leisure.

TechCrunch emphasizes the high-end aspects, including AI-enhanced processing for better user experience, drawing parallels to Rivian’s advancements in its R1T and R1S models. This integration of software and hardware positions the TM-B as more than just an e-bike—it’s a connected mobility platform.

Pricing Strategy and Market Positioning

The $3,500 starting price for the base TM-B represents a strategic pivot to accessibility, as noted in recent news from The Verge. Initially, Launch and Performance editions were pegged at $4,500, but this lower entry point could attract budget-conscious consumers wary of premium e-bike costs from competitors like VanMoof or Specialized.

X posts from Rivian Updates confirm specs like up to 100 miles of range on the larger battery, aligning with Also’s goal of ‘transcendent mobility.’ This pricing undercuts some rivals while offering superior range and tech, potentially disrupting the e-bike market valued at billions globally.

Broader Implications for Rivian’s Ecosystem

Rivian’s foray into micromobility via Also isn’t isolated; it’s part of a larger vision integrating various transport modes. WGLT reports on planned partnerships, including one with Amazon, hinting at commercial applications like last-mile delivery quads.

InsideEVs and other outlets speculate that successes here could bolster Rivian’s financials amid challenges in the EV truck segment. With the R2 SUV launch slated for 2026 at $45,000, as per posts on X from The Kilowatts, Also’s e-bike serves as a testing ground for scalable EV tech.

Challenges in the Competitive Landscape

Despite the hype, Also faces hurdles in a crowded e-bike arena. Bike-EU notes that while the TM-B’s premium features justify the cost for enthusiasts, mass adoption requires overcoming perceptions of high pricing. Leaked images from Electrek in September 2025 built anticipation, but real-world performance will be key.

CyclingAbout highlights the absence of traditional components like chains, dubbing it a ‘revolution’ in design. However, industry insiders question battery life in varied conditions and regulatory compliance across US and European markets, as covered by Electrive.

Technological Edge and User Experience

The TM-B’s fully connected platform allows over-the-air updates, mirroring Rivian’s automotive approach. Electrify News describes it as a ‘whole new way to ride,’ with 5x to 10x pedal power assist enabling effortless hill climbs and longer journeys.

X sentiment from Kim Java praises the automotive-grade chassis, suggesting it could appeal to Rivian loyalists seeking complementary products. This synergy might create an ecosystem where e-bike owners transition to Rivian vehicles, enhancing brand loyalty.

Future Roadmap and Industry Impact

Looking ahead, Also plans to expand its lineup, including e-quads for US and Europe. CarBlogs.in envisions the Rivian electric bike ‘revolutionizing urban mobility’ by addressing traffic and parking woes.

As per StartupNews.fyi, the $3,500 price announcement on November 16, 2025, positions Also to capture market share quickly. For industry insiders, this signals a shift where EV giants like Rivian diversify into micromobility, potentially accelerating the transition to sustainable transport.

Sustainability and Regulatory Considerations

Sustainability is core to Also’s ethos, with recyclable materials and efficient batteries. IT-Boltwise notes the bike’s appeal to eco-conscious consumers, offering an affordable entry into green mobility.

Regulatory landscapes vary; in the US, the 28 mph speed classifies it as a Class 3 e-bike, requiring adherence to local laws. European expansions, as per Electrive, will navigate stricter pedal-assist limits, testing Also’s adaptability.

Investor Perspectives and Financial Outlook

Investors view Also as a low-risk extension of Rivian’s $79,990 commercial van launch, detailed on X by Sawyer Merritt. With Rivian’s stock influenced by broader EV trends, successes in micromobility could provide diversified revenue streams.

Bloomberg analysts suggest the spinoff allows Rivian to innovate without diluting its core brand, potentially attracting new funding. As the e-bike market grows, Also’s TM-B could become a benchmark for integrated, high-tech personal transport.