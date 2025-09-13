RFK Jr.’s HHS Eyes mRNA COVID Vaccine Limit to Over-75s Amid Criticism

In the corridors of Washington’s health policy arena, a storm is brewing over the future of COVID-19 vaccinations, with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at its epicenter. Recent developments suggest that under his leadership, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may soon impose stringent limits on vaccine access, potentially restricting mRNA shots to those aged 75 and older. This move, sources indicate, stems from Kennedy’s longstanding skepticism toward vaccines, amplified by claims linking them to child fatalities.

According to a report from Ars Technica, aides to Kennedy are preparing to leverage data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) to argue that COVID vaccines have caused deaths among children. VAERS, a passive surveillance system, collects unverified reports, and experts caution that it cannot establish causation. Yet, Kennedy’s team appears poised to cite instances of reported child deaths post-vaccination, framing them as evidence of harm despite scientific consensus to the contrary.

Escalating Tensions in Vaccine Policy

This push comes amid broader efforts by Kennedy to overhaul federal health agencies. In May 2025, he announced via X that the CDC would cease recommending COVID vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women, a decision that bypassed the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). As detailed in a CBS News article, this shortcut drew sharp criticism from medical professionals who argue it undermines evidence-based public health.

Senate hearings in early September further exposed the rift. During a Finance Committee session, Kennedy clashed with lawmakers over vaccine misinformation. He endorsed a panel member’s view that mRNA vaccines pose “dangerous risks,” as reported by CNBC. Senators from both parties grilled him on restricting access, with Democrats highlighting potential surges in preventable diseases. Kennedy deflected, claiming vaccines saved “quite a few” lives but questioning overall COVID death tallies, per a BBC News live coverage.

State Responses and Public Backlash

States are not standing idle. In Colorado, officials revamped vaccine policies last spring to safeguard access, anticipating federal rollbacks under Kennedy, according to NPR’s Shots – Health News. Similarly, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order on September 12, 2025, to protect COVID shot availability, as covered by the Chicago Sun-Times. These actions reflect growing concerns that Kennedy’s policies could erode herd immunity and exacerbate outbreaks.

On social media platform X, sentiment is polarized. Posts from users like former Surgeon General Jerome Adams lament the first unvaccinated child death from measles under Kennedy’s watch, urging protective measures. Others, such as anti-vaccine advocate Shannon Joy, criticize forced injections, while supporters echo Kennedy’s calls for pharmaceutical liability. A recent X post from Dan Diamond of The Washington Post notes aides prepping to link vaccines to child deaths via VAERS, highlighting the unreliability of such data.

Scientific Scrutiny and Future Implications

Infectious disease experts, speaking to Nature, warn that restricting children’s vaccine access could lead to dire outcomes, including increased hospitalizations from COVID variants. A CNN analysis from September 10, 2025, dissects Kennedy’s “misguided science” on mRNA technology, emphasizing that vaccines have saved millions of lives globally, with rare adverse events far outweighed by benefits.

Kennedy’s attacks on groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics, as reported by Politico, underscore his intent to dismantle established vaccine frameworks. In an August post, he lambasted their recommendations for young children, pushing back against what he calls inadequate safety testing. This stance has fueled a national debate, with PBS News fact-checking his claim that “everybody can get” the vaccine as misleading, given emerging restrictions.

Navigating the Policy Fallout

As of September 13, 2025, the controversy intensifies with reports of potential CDC guidelines limiting shots to the elderly, citing unverified child death claims. An NPR piece from September 4 details the “blistering hearing” where Kennedy defended his CDC leadership changes amid bipartisan scrutiny.

For industry insiders, this signals a pivotal shift in U.S. health policy. Pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Moderna face uncertainty, as Kennedy’s appointees review mRNA vaccines. While some hail it as a win for transparency, critics fear a regression in public health achievements. The coming months will test whether data-driven science prevails or if skepticism reshapes vaccination strategies for generations.