Reviving Long-Form Blogging Amid Social Media’s Bite-Sized Era

In the early days of the internet, personal blogs served as digital diaries, offering unfiltered glimpses into individuals’ lives, thoughts, and creative processes. These platforms weren’t polished marketing tools but raw, extended narratives where writers poured out essays on everything from daily musings to profound reflections. A recent post on JetGirlArt highlights this shift, noting how younger generations might find such intimacy “intrusive” compared to today’s bite-sized social media feeds.

This evolution reflects broader changes in online content consumption. Blogs once thrived on long-form writing, encouraging readers to linger and engage deeply, much like flipping through a personal journal. The author of the JetGirlArt piece recalls an era when blogs were less about virality and more about authentic expression, contrasting sharply with the algorithm-driven brevity of platforms like TikTok or Twitter.

The Personal Touch in Early Blogging

Industry veterans often point to the mid-2000s as a golden age for blogging, where platforms like Blogger and LiveJournal fostered communities built on shared vulnerabilities. As detailed in a retrospective on Making A Mark, art bloggers in 2007 focused on in-depth reviews and techniques, creating spaces for niche discussions that felt communal rather than commercial.

This personal ethos extended to creative fields, where artists used blogs to document their journeys without the pressure of monetization. For instance, the same JetGirlArt site, run by writer and designer Melinda Wyers, embodies this spirit through its minimalist design and sporadic, heartfelt posts, echoing an time when blogging was a hobby rather than a hustle.

From Long-Form to Short-Form Dominance

The rise of social media giants accelerated the decline of traditional blogging. Metrics from analytics firms show that average attention spans have plummeted, pushing content creators toward concise formats. A Medium article on fun art blogs from 2017 laments this trend, arguing that the depth of artistic exploration gets lost in quick-scroll environments.

Yet, some creators are pushing back, reviving old-school blogging for its therapeutic value. Wyers, in her JetGirlArt entries, including one from 2021 titled “You knew this was coming,” describes rebooting her site to focus on “proper blog mode,” free from the noise of newsletters or ads, as a way to reclaim creative control.

Nostalgia and Modern Relevance

For industry insiders in digital media, this nostalgia isn’t mere sentiment; it’s a critique of how platforms prioritize engagement over substance. Publications like Andscape have explored cultural icons from print eras, such as Jet magazine’s features, drawing parallels to how blogs once celebrated everyday stories in extended formats, as seen in their 2019 ode to “Beauty of the Week.”

In creative sectors, this shift impacts how artists build audiences. A portfolio page on JetGirlArt promises “images here soon,” underscoring a deliberate, unhurried approach that harks back to blogging’s roots, where updates were organic rather than scheduled for optimal reach.

Challenges for Today’s Creators

Maintaining a personal blog in 2025 requires navigating SEO demands and competition from video content. Insights from GitHub repositories, like the one for Jet’s Desk, reveal technical enthusiasts dialing back to simple HTML for authenticity, avoiding the bloat of modern CMS tools.

Ultimately, as Wyers notes in her piece on cameras and memories, blogging’s original charm lay in its imperfection— a far cry from today’s curated feeds. For tech writers and digital strategists, rediscovering this could mean fostering more meaningful online interactions amid an ever-accelerating digital world.