Revived NOAA Data Shows Record $100B US Weather Disasters in 2025

In a move that underscores the growing urgency of climate data amid political shifts, a key database tracking billion-dollar weather disasters in the U.S. has been revived by independent researchers after being shuttered by the Trump administration. The original dataset, long maintained by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), was discontinued in May 2025, citing resource constraints and a reevaluation of priorities. This decision drew sharp criticism from scientists and environmental advocates who argued it obscured the escalating financial toll of climate-fueled events.

Now, under the auspices of the nonprofit Climate Central, the database has reemerged, providing a stark snapshot of 2025’s damages. According to initial analyses, the first half of the year alone saw 14 separate disasters—ranging from wildfires in California to severe storms in the Midwest—collectively costing over $100 billion. This figure surpasses previous records, highlighting how extreme weather is not just more frequent but increasingly expensive.

The Political Backdrop and Data’s Demise

The database’s history traces back to 1980, when NOAA began compiling records of weather events causing at least $1 billion in damages, adjusted for inflation. It served as a critical tool for policymakers, insurers, and researchers to quantify the economic impact of hurricanes, floods, droughts, and other catastrophes. During the Trump era, however, federal efforts to track such data faced systematic dismantling. As reported by The Verge in an earlier piece, the administration’s announcement to “retire” the database was part of a broader purge of scientific resources, including those linking disasters to climate change.

Critics viewed this as an attempt to downplay the role of human-induced warming in amplifying these events. Adam Smith, a former NOAA economist who led the original project, has now joined Climate Central to spearhead its revival. In interviews, Smith emphasized the need for continuity, noting that without such tracking, governments and businesses risk underpreparing for future risks.

Record-Breaking Costs in 2025

The revived database paints a grim picture for 2025. Events like the Los Angeles wildfires and a series of devastating floods have driven costs skyward, with preliminary estimates from Climate Central indicating a total exceeding $101 billion by mid-year. This eclipses the $92.9 billion recorded for all of 2023, as detailed in a NOAA Climate.gov analysis from the previous administration. Insurers are particularly alarmed, as these figures incorporate not just direct damages but also indirect economic losses, such as disrupted supply chains and lost productivity.

Comparisons to prior years reveal a troubling trend. In 2024, there were 27 billion-dollar disasters totaling around $150 billion, per another NOAA Climate.gov report. The 2025 pace suggests this could be the costliest year on record, fueled by factors like warmer ocean temperatures intensifying hurricanes and prolonged heat waves exacerbating wildfires.

Implications for Policy and Industry

For industry insiders in sectors like insurance, real estate, and energy, the database’s return offers invaluable insights. Reinsurers, for instance, use such data to model risk and set premiums, with firms like Swiss Re already incorporating similar metrics into their forecasts. The revival also reignites debates on federal funding for climate resilience, as states grapple with recovery costs that strain budgets.

Environmental groups hail the move as a victory for transparency. As USA Today noted in a recent article, the data underscores how 2025’s disasters, including 13 others beyond the LA fires, have pushed national losses into uncharted territory. Without government backing, Climate Central’s version relies on philanthropic support and collaborations with academic institutions, ensuring the work continues independently.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

Challenges remain, including verifying data accuracy without NOAA’s resources. Yet, proponents argue this decentralized approach could make the database more robust against political interference. For technologists and data scientists, it presents opportunities to integrate AI-driven analytics, potentially predicting disaster costs in real-time.

Ultimately, the revival signals a broader push for evidence-based climate action. As costs mount, ignoring these trends becomes untenable, urging stakeholders to invest in mitigation strategies that could save billions in the long run. With 2025 still unfolding, the database stands as a crucial barometer for what’s shaping up to be a pivotal year in America’s confrontation with climate realities.