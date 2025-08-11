Researcher Exposes Flaws in Carmaker Portal for Remote Vehicle Access

In a startling revelation that underscores the vulnerabilities lurking in the automotive industry’s digital infrastructure, a security researcher has exposed critical flaws in an unnamed carmaker’s web portal, granting unauthorized remote access to vehicles worldwide. Eaton Zveare, the researcher who uncovered these issues, detailed how the portal—intended for dealers—provided a gateway to customer data and vehicle controls, allowing actions like unlocking doors and potentially more invasive commands from afar.

Zveare’s findings, as reported in a recent TechCrunch article, highlight how seemingly secure systems can be breached with relative ease. By exploiting weaknesses in the portal’s authentication and data access mechanisms, he demonstrated the ability to impersonate users, access vehicle identification numbers (VINs), and issue remote commands without physical proximity.

The Portal’s Hidden Weaknesses

This breach isn’t isolated; it echoes a pattern of cybersecurity lapses across the sector. Zveare explained that the portal’s design inadvertently exposed sensitive information, including customer profiles and real-time vehicle statuses, to anyone who could navigate its flaws. Industry insiders note that such portals are central to modern dealership operations, managing everything from inventory to remote diagnostics, yet their security often lags behind the sophistication of the vehicles they support.

Comparisons to prior incidents reveal a troubling trend. For instance, similar vulnerabilities afflicted Subaru earlier this year, where hackers could remotely unlock and start millions of vehicles, as detailed in a January TechCrunch report. In that case, access to location histories compounded the risks, raising privacy concerns that persist in the current scenario.

Echoes of Past Breaches

Kia’s experience last year further illustrates the systemic issues at play. Researchers identified a web portal flaw enabling control over millions of cars using just a license plate, according to a September 2024 WIRED article. Attackers could track locations, unlock doors, and even start engines in under a minute, prompting urgent patches but also scrutiny over why such oversights occur in connected car ecosystems.

These recurring flaws stem from a rush to digitize services without commensurate security investments, experts say. Automotive giants integrate internet-of-things (IoT) features for convenience—think app-based unlocking or over-the-air updates—but often overlook robust defenses against evolving cyber threats. Zveare’s discovery, which he responsibly disclosed to the carmaker, led to swift remediation, yet it prompts questions about undetected vulnerabilities in other manufacturers’ systems.

Industry-Wide Implications

For insiders, the broader fallout involves regulatory pressures and consumer trust. Bodies like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are increasingly mandating cybersecurity standards, but enforcement remains patchy. A February 2025 Forbes piece warned that over a dozen carmakers have faced similar exposures, suggesting that reliance on third-party portals amplifies risks.

As vehicles become more software-defined, the stakes escalate. Hackers could not only steal cars but also disrupt fleets or harvest data for malicious ends. Zveare’s work, echoed in posts on X from security communities, underscores the need for proactive audits and zero-trust architectures. While the affected carmaker has patched the flaws, this incident serves as a wake-up call: in an era of connected mobility, security must drive innovation, not trail behind it.

Toward Stronger Safeguards

Looking ahead, industry leaders are pivoting toward enhanced encryption and AI-driven threat detection. Yet, as a July 2025 SecurityWeek report on Bluetooth vulnerabilities in car systems illustrates, new attack vectors emerge constantly. For automakers, balancing feature-rich experiences with ironclad protection will define their resilience against the next inevitable breach.