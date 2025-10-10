Replika CEO Eugenia Kuyda Launches Wabi for Ethical AI Daily Apps

In the fast-evolving world of artificial intelligence, a notable shift has occurred as Eugenia Kuyda, the visionary behind the AI companion app Replika, quietly stepped aside from her role as CEO earlier this year to pursue a new venture. According to a recent report in Business Insider, Kuyda has now unveiled Wabi, a startup aimed at redefining personal software through AI-generated apps tailored to individual users’ lives.

Kuyda’s departure from Replika, a company she founded in 2017 that boasts millions of users engaging with AI companions for emotional support, marks a pivotal moment. Replika gained fame—and some controversy—for its chatbot that simulates human-like relationships, often blurring lines between technology and intimacy. As detailed in a 2023 interview on Stratechery, Kuyda emphasized the app’s role in combating loneliness, drawing from her personal loss that inspired its creation.

The Genesis of Wabi

Wabi emerges as Kuyda’s bold next step, positioning itself as “the first personal software platform.” The startup promises to generate “beautiful, useful, and fun little apps” informed by users’ daily lives, potentially transforming home screens into more focused, enjoyable interfaces. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, highlight excitement around this launch, with Kuyda herself announcing it as a move toward software that’s “free from the incentives that create addictive loops,” as shared in her recent tweet.

This new direction builds on Kuyda’s expertise in conversational AI, but shifts focus from companionship to practical, personalized tools. A profile on LinkedIn underscores her background, including education at London Business School and her San Francisco base, which has fueled her innovative streak in consumer tech.

Industry Implications and Challenges

Industry observers see Wabi as part of a broader trend toward AI-driven personalization, where software adapts seamlessly to user needs without traditional app store constraints. However, as noted in a Forbes profile from 2016, Kuyda’s early work in recommendation apps like Luka set the stage for such ambitions, yet scaling personalized AI raises privacy and ethical questions.

Replika’s journey under Kuyda wasn’t without hurdles; the app faced scrutiny over data handling and user dependencies, as discussed in a Reddit thread on r/ReplikaOfficial. With her stepping aside, Replika’s new leadership, including interim CEO Andrew Berezin, must navigate these while Kuyda channels her energy into Wabi.

Looking Ahead in AI Innovation

Wabi’s beta launch, as reported in BizToc, suggests a quiet rollout, but its potential to disrupt app ecosystems is significant. Kuyda’s move reflects a maturing AI sector, where founders pivot from niche emotional tools to broader utility platforms.

Critics and supporters alike are watching closely. A Starter Story breakdown of Replika’s growth to 10 million users highlights Kuyda’s knack for emotional AI, which could inform Wabi’s success. Yet, as AI integrates deeper into daily life, balancing innovation with user well-being remains key.

Vision for a Personalized Future

Ultimately, Kuyda’s transition underscores the dynamic nature of tech entrepreneurship. By launching Wabi, she aims to empower users with AI that enhances rather than ensnares, drawing on lessons from Replika’s emotional bonds. As one X post from industry figure Anish Acharya praised, this could herald “personal software” for the masses.

Whether Wabi achieves the cultural impact of Replika is uncertain, but Kuyda’s track record suggests it’s a venture worth monitoring. In an era of rapid AI advancement, her pivot may inspire others to rethink how technology serves human needs.