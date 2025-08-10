Recruiters Ditch Job Postings to Dodge AI Resumes in 2025

In the competitive world of executive recruiting, where filling niche roles in security and investigations demands precision, one seasoned professional is bypassing traditional job postings altogether. Kathy Lavinder, who runs her own boutique firm catering to high-stakes positions, has found that advertising openings online invites an overwhelming flood of applications—many of them mismatched or generated by artificial intelligence. This strategy, as detailed in a recent report, reflects broader shifts in how recruiters navigate a saturated talent pool amid economic uncertainty.

Lavinder’s approach stems from years of experience sifting through what she describes as a “tsunami” of résumés. For specialized roles that require deep expertise in areas like corporate security or fraud prevention, posting on platforms like LinkedIn often yields hundreds of irrelevant submissions, bogging down the process and diluting focus on quality candidates.

The Hidden Job Market Emerges

Instead, Lavinder turns to her extensive network, built over decades in the industry, to source talent through targeted outreach and referrals. This method not only streamlines hiring but also ensures a better fit, as personal connections often reveal nuances that a résumé alone cannot. According to insights from WebProNews, this “hidden hiring trend” is gaining traction in 2025, with recruiters favoring networks to sidestep the deluge of AI-crafted applications that lack authenticity.

The rise of AI tools in job hunting exacerbates the issue, producing résumés that are “grammatically correct and emotionally vacant,” as recruiters have noted in various analyses. These automated submissions, while polished, often fail to demonstrate genuine qualifications, forcing professionals like Lavinder to seek alternatives.

AI’s Double-Edged Sword in Recruitment

Compounding the problem is the prevalence of “ghost jobs”—postings that linger online without intent to fill them—further frustrating applicants and eroding trust in the system. Lavinder’s decision to forgo postings aligns with a growing sentiment among recruiters, who report drowning in applications even for unadvertised roles, per accounts in industry publications.

Experts warn that over-reliance on AI for résumés can backfire, with some scanners flagging them as subpar despite their technical perfection. A former recruiter turned coach, Farah Sharghi, highlighted in a Business Insider piece, that common mistakes like generic phrasing persist, underscoring the need for human touch in applications.

Strategies for Job Seekers in a Network-Driven Era

For job seekers, this shift emphasizes the importance of networking over blind applications. Reaching out directly to hiring managers, as one applicant successfully did after an initial rejection, can turn the tide, according to stories shared in recruitment circles. Lavinder advises focusing on proving competency through tailored communications rather than mass submissions.

As the job market evolves, with predictions of increased hiring in 2025 from sources like Business Insider, insiders suggest ditching overly long résumés in favor of concise, skill-based profiles. This could signal the decline of traditional CVs, as some companies experiment with skills assessments over paper credentials, per discussions in Fortune.

Implications for the Future of Hiring

Ultimately, Lavinder’s tactics highlight a broader recalibration in recruitment, where quality trumps quantity. By avoiding the résumé avalanche, she maintains efficiency in placing executives who can truly drive organizational security. This model, echoed in reports from Business Insider, may inspire more recruiters to go off-grid, pushing job hunters to build authentic connections in an increasingly digital arena.

Industry observers note that while economic factors like uncertainty play a role, the core issue is the mismatch between applicant volume and role specificity. As 2025 unfolds, adapting to these dynamics could define success for both recruiters and candidates alike.