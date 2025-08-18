Raspberry Pi Launches $40 5-Inch Touch Display 2 for DIY Projects

In the ever-evolving world of single-board computers, Raspberry Pi has once again captured the attention of developers, educators, and hardware enthusiasts with its latest accessory launch. Today, the company unveiled a 5-inch variant of the Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2, priced at an accessible $40, marking a significant expansion of its display lineup. This new offering builds on the success of the 7-inch model introduced last November, which featured a 720×1280 resolution and a slimmer profile, as detailed in coverage from Phoronix. The smaller screen maintains the same resolution, delivering a higher pixel density that could appeal to projects requiring compact, high-clarity visuals without sacrificing touch functionality.

Engineered for seamless integration with Raspberry Pi boards from the Model B+ onward, including the powerful Raspberry Pi 5, this display connects via the GPIO pins and a single USB port for both power and touch input. It supports five-point capacitive touch, making it ideal for interactive applications like kiosks, portable devices, or custom interfaces. According to the official announcement on the Raspberry Pi website, the plug-and-play setup eliminates the need for additional drivers in the latest Raspberry Pi OS, streamlining deployment for both hobbyists and professional developers.

A Compact Powerhouse for DIY Innovation

This release comes at a time when demand for affordable, versatile hardware is surging in sectors like IoT, education, and embedded systems. The 5-inch model’s portrait orientation and reduced footprint—measuring just 68mm x 121mm—open doors to space-constrained builds, such as handheld gadgets or dashboard integrations in automotive prototypes. Industry observers note that its $40 price point undercuts the $60 7-inch version, potentially broadening accessibility in emerging markets where cost is a barrier. Insights from CNX Software highlight how the display’s thinner design and improved brightness compared to the original 2015 Touch Display enhance usability in varied lighting conditions.

Beyond specs, the strategic timing of this launch aligns with Raspberry Pi’s push to dominate the maker ecosystem. The company has seen explosive growth, with over 61 million units sold globally, and accessories like this display fuel that momentum by enabling turnkey solutions. For insiders, the real value lies in its compatibility ecosystem: it pairs effortlessly with cases like Waveshare’s protective enclosure, as mentioned in a CNX Software review, which supports tripod mounting for photography or monitoring setups.

Market Implications and Future Horizons

Analysts are eyeing how this could influence competitors in the single-board arena, where players like Asus and Orange Pi offer rival displays but often at higher costs or with less software polish. The 5-inch Touch Display 2’s resolution and touch precision position it as a sweet spot for applications in robotics or smart home controls, where the original 800×480 display from nine years ago feels dated. Coverage in Tom’s Hardware emphasizes its role in democratizing advanced prototyping, especially for startups iterating on portable tech.

Looking ahead, Raspberry Pi’s focus on iterative improvements suggests more variants may follow, perhaps with even higher resolutions or integrated features like haptic feedback. For industry veterans, this launch underscores the foundation’s commitment to affordability amid supply chain challenges, ensuring that innovation remains within reach. As one forum discussion on Phoronix Forums points out, the display’s GPIO-powered design frees up USB ports for peripherals, a subtle but crucial advantage in complex builds. Ultimately, this $40 gem could redefine compact computing, empowering a new wave of creative projects worldwide.