Ransomware Recovery Hits 32% Low as Attacks Target Backups in 2024

In the escalating world of cyber threats, businesses are increasingly finding themselves at the mercy of ransomware attackers, with recovery proving far more elusive than anticipated. A recent survey highlights a stark reality: even after capitulating to demands and paying hefty sums, many organizations are left empty-handed, their encrypted data forever lost. This trend underscores a shift in cybercriminal tactics, where promises of decryption keys often ring hollow, forcing companies to rethink their incident response strategies.

The financial toll is immense, but the operational fallout is even more crippling. Executives report weeks or months of downtime, disrupted supply chains, and eroded customer trust, all compounded by the uncertainty of data restoration. As attackers grow bolder, employing sophisticated methods to evade detection, the decision to pay is no longer a straightforward calculus—it’s a gamble with diminishing odds.

Declining Success Rates in Ransom Payments

According to research detailed in a TechRadar article, only 32% of businesses that paid ransomware demands in 2024 successfully recovered their data, a sharp drop from 54% the previous year. This data, drawn from a Veeam survey, reveals that cybercriminals are not only encrypting files but also destroying or withholding decryption tools post-payment, leaving victims in a lurch.

The survey further notes that on the flip side, a growing number of organizations are restoring operations without paying, leveraging robust backups and recovery protocols. Yet, this success is not universal; many firms still grapple with incomplete or corrupted backups, amplifying the risks.

Backup Failures and Cyber Resilience Gaps

Experts point out that while 99% of organizations invest in backup technologies, a staggering 93% encounter significant issues during recovery attempts, as per the same Veeam findings reported by TechRadar. Malicious actors frequently target these backups, succeeding in compromising them in 73% of cases, which erodes the last line of defense.

This vulnerability has prompted calls for immutable storage solutions—data repositories that cannot be altered or deleted by attackers. However, adoption lags, with only about 59% of firms implementing such measures, according to insights from Object First shared in related TechRadar coverage on ransomware protections.

The Human and Strategic Costs

Beyond the technical hurdles, ransomware incidents exact a heavy human toll, including stress and burnout among IT teams, as explored in another TechRadar piece on the personal impact of these attacks. Leaders must prioritize employee well-being alongside technological fixes, fostering resilience through training and support systems.

Strategically, the declining reliability of payments is pushing businesses toward prevention over cure. Cybersecurity firms like Spin.AI, in their 2025 Ransomware Tracker, emphasize tracking attack patterns to anticipate threats, while reports from SecurityInfoWatch advocate for zero recovery point objectives to minimize data loss.

Policy Shifts and Future Defenses

Governments are responding with proposals to ban ransom payments for certain sectors, as noted in TechRadar’s coverage of UK initiatives, aiming to starve cybercriminals of funds. Yet, with nearly half of companies still opting to pay, per a June 2025 TechRadar analysis, the allure of quick resolution persists despite the risks.

Ultimately, industry insiders agree that a multi-layered approach—combining air-gapped backups, regular drills, and cyber insurance—is essential. As Veeam’s ransomware recovery guide suggests, proactive strategies can turn the tide, ensuring that businesses not only survive attacks but emerge stronger, without feeding the cycle of crime.