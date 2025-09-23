Ransomware Attack Disrupts Major European Airports in 2025

In the early hours of September 20, 2025, chaos erupted across some of Europe’s busiest airports as a sophisticated ransomware attack crippled automated check-in and boarding systems. Travelers at hubs like London’s Heathrow, Berlin Brandenburg, Brussels, and Dublin faced hours-long queues, flight cancellations, and a sudden reversion to manual processes, including handwritten boarding passes. The attack targeted Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX Corp., whose MUSE software platform handles critical operations for numerous airlines and airports.

According to reports, the disruption began on Friday and extended into the weekend, forcing airlines to ground flights and stranding thousands of passengers. Brussels Airport, one of the hardest hit, canceled nearly half of its outgoing flights on Monday, as systems struggled to recover. The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) confirmed the incident as a ransomware attack, emphasizing the vulnerabilities in third-party software providers that underpin global aviation infrastructure.

The Vulnerabilities Exposed in Aviation’s Digital Backbone

Cybersecurity experts noted that this event underscores the fragile interdependencies in air travel’s digital ecosystem. Rafe Pilling, director of threat intelligence at Sophos, told Reuters that while such high-profile attacks garner significant attention, they remain exceptions rather than the norm, yet their visibility is increasing in Europe. The attack on Collins Aerospace’s systems highlighted how a single point of failure can cascade into widespread operational paralysis, affecting everything from baggage handling to passenger verification.

Industry insiders point out that ransomware groups are increasingly bold, targeting critical sectors for maximum leverage and ransom demands. A survey by German industry group Bitkom, referenced in the same Reuters piece, found ransomware to be the most common cyber threat, with one in seven companies having paid attackers. In this case, the perpetrators encrypted key data, demanding payment to restore access, though no details on any ransom paid have emerged.

Ripple Effects on Airlines and Passengers

The fallout extended beyond immediate disruptions, with economic repercussions rippling through the travel industry. Airports like Heathrow reported dozens of delays and cancellations, leading to overcrowded terminals and frustrated passengers. Al Jazeera detailed how the attack hit automated systems since Friday, forcing manual check-ins that slowed operations to a crawl and exacerbated peak travel demands.

For airlines, the incident raises urgent questions about contingency planning and cybersecurity investments. Brussels Airport spokeswoman Ihsane Chioua Lekhli, speaking to The New York Times, noted that while most flights resumed by Monday, lingering issues affected about 40 departures and 23 arrivals. This mirrors broader trends where aviation’s reliance on interconnected software leaves it exposed to extortion tactics that can halt operations without physical intrusion.

Expert Insights on Rising Ransomware Threats

Cyber experts warn that such attacks are evolving, with perpetrators seeking not just financial gain but also reputational clout in underground forums. DW reported ENISA’s identification of the specific ransomware variant, which caused severe chaos over the weekend at major flight hubs. Laura Heuvinck from ENISA, in an interview with The New York Times, admitted limited details on the attackers but stressed the growing risks to critical infrastructure.

The incident aligns with a pattern of high-stakes ransomware operations, as seen in a CBC News analysis highlighting vulnerabilities in sectors like transportation. Pilling from Sophos reiterated to Reuters that disruptive attacks spilling into the physical world are rare but increasingly visible, urging better defenses.

Path Forward: Strengthening Defenses in Critical Sectors

As recovery efforts continue, regulators and industry leaders are calling for enhanced cybersecurity protocols, including diversified software providers and robust backup systems. The attack’s timing, amid a busy travel season, amplified its impact, with BBC noting Brussels Airport’s plea for airlines to slash flights. This event may accelerate EU-wide mandates for cyber resilience in aviation, potentially reshaping how third-party vendors secure their platforms against evolving threats.

Ultimately, the 2025 EU airport ransomware saga serves as a stark reminder for industry insiders: in an era of digital dependence, proactive threat hunting and international collaboration are essential to prevent future groundings. With ENISA leading investigations, the full scope of the breach—and lessons learned—will likely influence global standards for years to come.