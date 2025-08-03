Rakuten Mobile Launches Japan’s First AI-Driven 5G Network with Cisco, Nokia, F5

In a bold move to redefine mobile connectivity in Japan, Rakuten Mobile has announced strategic partnerships with Cisco, Nokia, and F5 to deploy its long-awaited 5G Standalone (SA) network. The announcement, made on July 31, 2025, positions Rakuten as a pioneer in cloud-native, AI-driven telecommunications, leveraging these collaborations to enhance network efficiency and innovation. This development comes as Rakuten, Japan’s newest mobile operator, seeks to overcome previous challenges in market penetration and operational costs.

Rakuten Mobile, part of the e-commerce giant Rakuten Group, has been building its network from the ground up since launching commercial services in 2020. The shift to 5G SA represents a significant upgrade from its existing non-standalone infrastructure, promising ultra-low latency, massive device connectivity, and advanced slicing capabilities. By partnering with established vendors, Rakuten aims to simplify operations, reduce expenses, and deliver superior customer experiences nationwide, as detailed in its official press release.

The Role of Key Partners in Rakuten’s 5G Vision

Cisco, a longtime collaborator with Rakuten, will provide critical packet core and policy control functions, integrating AI-driven automation to optimize network performance. This builds on their history, including joint efforts in Open RAN technologies, which allow for more flexible and vendor-agnostic deployments. Nokia, meanwhile, is tasked with delivering cloud-native user plane functions and session management, drawing on its expertise in scalable 5G architectures to ensure seamless data handling across Rakuten’s infrastructure.

F5 contributes its carrier-grade network address translation and security solutions, essential for protecting the network against evolving threats while maintaining high-speed connectivity. These partnerships are not merely vendor selections but a symphony of technologies orchestrated through Rakuten Symphony, the company’s cloud platform arm, as highlighted in a recent article from Computer Weekly. Analysts note that this approach could set a benchmark for other operators globally.

Implications for Japan’s Telecom Market and Beyond

The deployment is expected to revolutionize services for both consumers and enterprises in Japan, enabling applications like autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and industrial IoT. Rakuten’s emphasis on AI intelligence aligns with broader industry trends toward automated, self-healing networks. However, challenges remain, including spectrum allocation and competition from incumbents like NTT Docomo and KDDI, which have already advanced their 5G offerings.

Industry insiders, as reported in SDxCentral, express surprise at the timing, given Rakuten’s financial hurdles, including reported losses. Yet, the partnerships signal confidence in Rakuten’s cloud-first strategy, potentially attracting international interest. Posts on X from telecom experts echo this sentiment, praising the move for fostering innovation in mobile connectivity.

Technical Deep Dive: Cloud-Native Advantages and Challenges

At the core of this initiative is Rakuten’s commitment to a fully virtualized, containerized network, diverging from traditional hardware-heavy models. Cisco’s contributions, detailed in their newsroom announcement, include ultra packet core solutions that support dynamic scaling, crucial for handling peak loads in densely populated areas like Tokyo.

Nokia’s involvement extends to integrating 5G Advanced features, such as enhanced mobile broadband and ultra-reliable low-latency communications, which could enable new revenue streams for Rakuten. F5’s security layer adds robustness, addressing vulnerabilities in open architectures. According to insights from RCR Wireless News, this trifecta of partners ensures interoperability, a key factor in Rakuten’s ambition to export its model via Symphony to other markets.

Future Outlook and Global Ripple Effects

Looking ahead, Rakuten plans a phased rollout, starting in urban centers and expanding rural coverage, with full commercialization targeted for late 2025. This could pressure competitors to accelerate their SA transitions, potentially reshaping Japan’s telecom dynamics. Globally, the project underscores the viability of disaggregated networks, as noted in coverage from Telecoms.com.

While risks like integration complexities persist, the alliances with Cisco, Nokia, and F5 provide a solid foundation. As one X post from a telecom analyst put it, this is a game-changer for cloud-native innovation. For industry insiders, Rakuten’s endeavor offers valuable lessons in agility and partnership-driven disruption, potentially influencing operators worldwide as 5G evolves toward 6G horizons.