Rakuten Mobile Deploys Japan’s First Cloud-Native 5G Network with Cisco, Nokia, F5

In a move that underscores Japan’s push toward advanced telecommunications infrastructure, Rakuten Mobile has announced strategic partnerships with Cisco, Nokia, and F5 to deploy its long-awaited 5G standalone (SA) network. The announcement, detailed in a press release from Rakuten Mobile dated July 31, 2025, positions the company as a pioneer in cloud-native, AI-driven mobile operations. This collaboration aims to enhance network capabilities, simplify operations, and deliver superior customer experiences across Japan, building on Rakuten’s history of disrupting traditional telecom models.

The selection of these vendors comes at a pivotal time for Rakuten, which has faced financial and operational challenges since launching its mobile services in 2020. By opting for a fully virtualized 5G SA architecture, Rakuten is betting on cost reductions and innovation, as highlighted in coverage from Computer Weekly. Analysts note that this shift could help Rakuten compete more effectively against incumbents like NTT Docomo and KDDI, potentially reshaping market dynamics.

The Role of Key Vendors in Rakuten’s 5G Vision

Cisco, a longstanding partner, will continue providing core network functions, including packet core and policy control, leveraging its expertise in cloud-native solutions. This continuity is surprising to some industry observers, as reported in SDxCentral, given Rakuten’s previous explorations of alternative suppliers. Nokia steps in with radio access network (RAN) technology, bringing its AirScale portfolio to ensure high-performance 5G connectivity, while F5 contributes application security and delivery services, crucial for managing traffic in a standalone setup.

These partnerships are not merely vendor selections but a strategic alignment toward AI integration. Rakuten’s press materials emphasize AI-driven automation to reduce operational costs, a point echoed in posts on X from telecom analysts praising the move for its forward-thinking approach. For instance, Nokia’s involvement builds on its global 5G deals, such as those with Reliance Jio in India, demonstrating proven scalability.

Implications for Japan’s Telecom Sector and Beyond

The deployment timeline remains under wraps, but industry insiders expect initial rollouts in urban areas by late 2025, according to insights from Mobile World Live. This SA network, unlike non-standalone versions that rely on 4G cores, promises ultra-low latency and massive device connectivity, enabling applications in IoT, autonomous vehicles, and smart cities—areas where Japan seeks global leadership.

Financially, the partnerships could alleviate Rakuten’s burdens. The company has reported significant losses, but collaborations with established players like Cisco and Nokia might attract investor confidence. A recent X post from Light Reading highlighted Cisco’s win amid competition, noting unanswered questions about contract values and potential expansions.

Challenges and Future Prospects Amid Global Trends

However, challenges loom. Integrating multi-vendor systems in a cloud-native environment requires seamless orchestration, and any delays could exacerbate Rakuten’s market position. As Telecoms.com points out, Rakuten’s choice reflects a broader trend toward open, disaggregated networks, distancing from single-vendor dominance.

Looking ahead, this initiative could influence global operators. Rakuten’s model, often cited in industry discussions on X as innovative, might inspire similar deployments in Europe and the U.S., where 5G SA adoption lags. Success here could validate cloud-native approaches, potentially accelerating AI and edge computing integrations worldwide.

Strategic Insights from Analysts and Market Sentiment

Analysts from SDxCentral express surprise at the timing, given economic pressures, yet commend the advanced nature of the SA build. Sentiment on X, including shares from RCR Wireless News, underscores enthusiasm for how these partnerships enhance Rakuten’s virtualized network, positioning it as a testbed for next-gen telecom.

Ultimately, Rakuten’s alliances with Cisco, Nokia, and F5 signal a bold step toward redefining mobile connectivity in Japan. As the deployment unfolds, it will test the viability of AI-intelligent networks in a competitive arena, with ripple effects for the global industry.