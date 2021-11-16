Qualcomm Working to Match Apple M1 in Nine Months

Qualcomm says it plans to have an ARM-compatible chip to challenge Apple’s M1 in nine months.
Apple upended the PC industry with the debut of the M1, the evolution of the chips it has used for years in the iPhone and iPad. The chip won widespread praise for performance that challenged the fastest Intel and AMD, while offering industry-leading energy efficiency and battery life.
Despite being a long-time manufacturer of ARM-based chips, like the M1, Qualcomm’s chips can’t compete with Apple’s performance. The company is looking to change that, outlining a roadmap that will help it compete with the M1 in nine months.
The news was revealed by PCMag’s Sasha Segan in a tweet.
As some users have pointed out, however, Apple has already moved on to the M1 Pro and M1 Max, and may very well have the M2 in nine months. If so, Qualcomm may still find itself at a performance disadvantage.