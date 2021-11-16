Qualcomm Working to Match Apple M1 in Nine Months

Qualcomm says it plans to have an ARM-compatible chip to challenge Apple’s M1 in nine months.

Apple upended the PC industry with the debut of the M1, the evolution of the chips it has used for years in the iPhone and iPad. The chip won widespread praise for performance that challenged the fastest Intel and AMD, while offering industry-leading energy efficiency and battery life.

Despite being a long-time manufacturer of ARM-based chips, like the M1, Qualcomm’s chips can’t compete with Apple’s performance. The company is looking to change that, outlining a roadmap that will help it compete with the M1 in nine months.

The news was revealed by PCMag’s Sasha Segan in a tweet.

Qualcomm just promised an Apple M series competitor PC chipset in "nine months" or so. Acknowledge they have weakness in CPU and are using Nuvia acquisition to fix that. #qualcomm pic.twitter.com/CdBsHhKQKr — Sascha Segan (@saschasegan) November 16, 2021

As some users have pointed out, however, Apple has already moved on to the M1 Pro and M1 Max, and may very well have the M2 in nine months. If so, Qualcomm may still find itself at a performance disadvantage.