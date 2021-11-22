Qualcomm Expects to Lose Majority of Apple Business by 2023

Qualcomm has said it plans to lose the majority of its Apple business by 2023, as the Cupertino company switches to its own modem chips for the iPhone.

Apple and Qualcomm have had a contentious relationship, leading to a protracted legal battle. Despite eventually coming to terms, Apple has continued to work on its own cellular modems in an effort to rid itself of Qualcomm’s licensing terms.

According to Reuters, Qualcomm has signaled that day is quickly approaching, telling investors it will only supply 20% of Apple’s needs by 2023, and drop to a “low single-digit” by the end of 2024.