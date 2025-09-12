Python Dominates September 2025 TIOBE Index as Perl and Fortran Surge

In the ever-evolving world of software development, the TIOBE Programming Community Index continues to serve as a barometer for language popularity, drawing on search engine data to gauge global interest. For September 2025, the index reveals Python maintaining its dominant position, bolstered by its role in artificial intelligence and data science applications. This sustained lead underscores how generative AI tools have propelled Python’s adoption, making it a staple for both novices and seasoned engineers.

Yet, the real intrigue lies in the resurgence of older languages. Perl, once a powerhouse in the early 2000s, has clawed its way back into the top 10, despite a minor dip in ratings this month. According to a recent analysis from TechRepublic, Perl’s comeback is remarkable, attributed to consistent updates in Perl 5 that keep it relevant for scripting and web development tasks.

Perl’s Unexpected Revival and What It Means for Legacy Codebases

This revival prompts questions about why a language from the 1980s is gaining traction amid modern alternatives like Rust or Go. Industry observers note that Perl’s extensive library ecosystem and its presence in countless legacy systems make it indispensable for maintenance work in enterprises. As InfoWorld highlighted in August 2025, Perl’s surge surprises even as Python benefits from AI coding assistants, suggesting a bifurcated market where efficiency in niche areas trumps hype.

Meanwhile, the top rankings show stability at the summit. Java and C++ vie closely for second place, with C# holding steady, reflecting their entrenched use in enterprise software and systems programming. The index, maintained by TIOBE Software BV and detailed on Wikipedia, calculates popularity based on searches across platforms like Google and Baidu, offering a snapshot that’s more about visibility than raw usage.

Shifts in the Mid-Tier: SQL’s Decline and Fortran’s Rise

Deeper in the ranks, SQL’s fall to a record low, as reported in TechRepublic’s June 2025 coverage, signals a shift toward NoSQL databases in AI-driven projects. This has allowed Fortran, a veteran from the 1950s, to enter the top 10, per DZone’s June 2025 article, highlighting demand for high-performance computing in scientific fields.

Such movements aren’t isolated; they reflect broader industry trends. Go’s climb to its highest ranking ever, noted in TechRepublic’s November 2024 piece, points to its appeal in cloud-native development, while Rust’s ascent in October 2024 coverage from the same outlet emphasizes security-focused programming.

Implications for Developers and Corporate Strategy

For industry insiders, these fluctuations carry strategic weight. Companies investing in talent must weigh Python’s ubiquity against the niche expertise required for resurgent languages like Perl or Ada, which hit a popularity milestone in July 2025 as per TechRepublic. InfoWorld echoed this, noting how established languages outperform rising stars like Kotlin, which dropped in popularity earlier this year.

The TIOBE Index isn’t infallible—critics argue its search-based methodology overlooks actual deployment—but it influences decisions from hiring to tech stacks. As TIOBE’s own site explains, Perl’s book abundance on Amazon contributes to its score, hinting at cultural staying power.

Looking Ahead: AI’s Role in Language Evolution

Looking forward, the index suggests AI will continue shaping preferences, with Python’s lead, as InfoWorld reported in May 2025, reaching historic highs. Yet, the persistence of languages like C++ and Java, battling for supremacy as detailed in a Medium post from January 2025, reminds us that speed and reliability remain paramount in critical applications.

Ultimately, this September’s rankings from TechRepublic illustrate a dynamic field where innovation coexists with tradition, urging developers to adapt while honoring proven tools. As the index evolves monthly, it will be fascinating to see if Perl’s momentum holds or if newer entrants disrupt the status quo once more.