Puma Appoints Ex-Adidas CIO Andreas Hubert as New COO for 2025

In a move that underscores the growing convergence of technology and operations in the competitive sportswear industry, Puma SE has appointed Andreas Hubert, formerly the chief information officer at rival Adidas AG, as its new chief operating officer. Effective September 1, 2025, Hubert will oversee Puma’s newly unified global sourcing operations, encompassing IT, sustainability, product development, and logistics. This strategic hire expands Puma’s management board to five members and signals a deliberate effort to integrate digital expertise into core operational functions, as detailed in a recent report from CIO Dive.

Hubert’s transition comes at a pivotal time for Puma, which has been navigating supply chain disruptions and aiming for efficiency gains amid economic pressures. With over four years at Adidas, where he spearheaded global technology strategies, systems, and IT services until June 2025, Hubert brings a wealth of experience in leveraging data analytics and digital tools to streamline operations. Sources like Reuters highlight how this appointment reflects Puma’s push to centralize responsibilities previously spread across multiple executives, potentially accelerating decision-making in a fast-paced market.

Elevating IT Expertise in the C-Suite

Industry observers note that Hubert’s shift from CIO to COO exemplifies a broader trend where technology leaders are ascending to broader operational roles. In the sportswear sector, where e-commerce, supply chain visibility, and sustainable practices increasingly rely on advanced IT infrastructure, such moves are becoming essential. According to Yahoo Finance, Puma’s restructuring aims to foster innovation by uniting these functions under one leader, allowing for more agile responses to global challenges like raw material shortages and regulatory demands on sustainability.

This isn’t an isolated case; recent executive shuffles across industries show IT executives gaining prominence in C-suite positions. For instance, posts on X (formerly Twitter) from technology influencers emphasize how roles like chief product and technology officers are blurring traditional boundaries, with AI and digital tools enabling cross-functional leadership. Hubert’s background in implementing cloud-based systems at Adidas positions him to drive Puma’s digital transformation, potentially enhancing predictive analytics for inventory management and reducing environmental footprints through tech-driven sourcing.

Implications for Puma’s Growth Strategy

Puma’s decision to recruit from a direct competitor like Adidas adds an intriguing layer of rivalry to the appointment. As reported by The Business of Fashion, Hubert will report directly to CEO Arne Freundt, focusing on optimizing global operations to support Puma’s expansion goals. This comes amid Puma’s efforts to capture more market share in key regions like Asia and North America, where digital integration can provide a competitive edge over giants like Nike.

Analysts suggest this hire could accelerate Puma’s adoption of emerging technologies, such as AI for supply chain forecasting, drawing from Hubert’s proven track record. A piece in Retail Technology Innovation Hub notes that by consolidating IT and logistics under Hubert, Puma aims to reduce costs and improve speed-to-market, critical in an era of volatile consumer demands. Industry sentiment on X reflects optimism, with discussions highlighting how such cross-pollination of talent from tech-savvy roles could redefine operational efficiency in retail.

Broader Trends in Executive Mobility

The sportswear industry’s embrace of IT leaders in operational roles mirrors wider shifts in corporate governance. As companies grapple with digital disruption, executives like Hubert are prized for their ability to bridge technology and business strategy. Insights from Storyboard18 reveal that Hubert’s tenure at Adidas involved overseeing IT transformations that supported e-commerce growth, skills now vital for Puma’s sustainability initiatives.

Looking ahead, this appointment may inspire similar moves across sectors, where CIOs evolve into COOs to navigate the complexities of global operations. Posts on X from career strategists underscore the rising value of tech-adjacent roles in profit-driven functions, suggesting 2025 could see more such transitions. For Puma, Hubert’s expertise promises not just operational streamlining but a cultural shift toward tech-centric decision-making, potentially setting a new standard for how brands integrate innovation into their core DNA.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Yet, challenges remain. Integrating a high-profile hire from a rival could stir internal dynamics, and Hubert must quickly adapt to Puma’s distinct corporate culture. As TheIndustry.fashion points out, this role expansion increases the board’s size, which might complicate governance but also enriches strategic depth.

Ultimately, Hubert’s appointment highlights the indispensable role of technology in modern operations, positioning Puma for sustained growth in a digitally driven world. As the industry watches closely, this move could catalyze further executive realignments, blending IT prowess with operational leadership to tackle tomorrow’s uncertainties.