Puma Appoints Ex-Adidas CIO Andreas Hubert as New COO Amid Rivalry

In a move that underscores the intensifying competition between Germany’s sportswear giants, Puma SE has named Andreas Hubert, the former chief information officer at rival Adidas AG, as its new chief operating officer. The appointment, effective September 1, expands Puma’s management board to five members and signals a strategic push to integrate advanced technology into its core operations. Hubert, who departed Adidas in June after overseeing its global IT strategy for over four years, will take charge of Puma’s unified global sourcing operations, including IT, sustainability, product development, and logistics—responsibilities previously scattered across the chief product officer, CFO, and CEO roles.

This executive shuffle comes at a pivotal time for Puma, which has been navigating sluggish sales and supply chain disruptions amid a broader slowdown in the athletic apparel sector. By consolidating these functions under Hubert, Puma aims to streamline efficiencies and bolster its digital transformation efforts, drawing on his expertise in modernizing IT systems at Adidas. Sources familiar with the matter suggest this hire is part of a larger effort to close the gap with market leaders like Nike Inc., especially as consumer preferences shift toward tech-infused sportswear and sustainable practices.

Bridging Rivalries: A History of Talent Poaching Between Puma and Adidas

The recruitment of Hubert isn’t just a personnel change; it’s the latest chapter in the storied rivalry between Puma and Adidas, two brands born from a family feud in the Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach. Founded by brothers Rudolf and Adolf Dassler in the 1940s, the companies have long competed fiercely, with executives frequently crossing lines—Puma’s current CEO, Arne Freundt (who succeeded Bjørn Gulden, now at Adidas), is himself an Adidas alumnus. According to a report from Reuters, Puma’s leadership views Hubert’s arrival as a way to infuse Adidas-honed innovations into its operations, potentially accelerating product cycles and enhancing supply chain resilience.

Industry analysts note that Hubert’s track record at Adidas included leading digital overhauls that improved e-commerce platforms and data analytics, areas where Puma has lagged. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users in the sportswear community highlight sentiment around this poaching, with some praising Puma’s aggressive talent strategy amid ongoing kit sponsorship battles, such as Adidas losing the German national football team deal to Nike earlier this year.

Strategic Implications: Enhancing Puma’s Operational Edge in a Competitive Market

Hubert’s role will be crucial as Puma contends with economic headwinds, including inflation and shifting retail dynamics. The company, which reported a 1% drop in second-quarter sales earlier this year, is betting on his expertise to drive cost savings and innovation. As detailed in a Business of Fashion article, this appointment aligns with Puma’s goal of unifying operations to respond faster to trends like athleisure and eco-friendly materials, potentially giving it an edge over Adidas, which has faced its own executive turnover.

Moreover, the move reflects broader industry trends toward tech-savvy leadership. Hubert’s predecessor at Adidas helped navigate the company through pandemic-era supply issues, and Puma hopes to replicate that success. Insights from Yahoo Finance indicate that by centralizing sourcing under one executive, Puma could reduce overlaps and speed up decision-making, vital for competing in fast-fashion influenced sportswear markets.

Looking Ahead: Potential Challenges and Opportunities for Puma’s Revival

Challenges loom, however. Integrating a high-profile outsider like Hubert could stir internal dynamics, especially given the cultural divides between Puma and Adidas. Recent X posts from business observers speculate on whether this will spark retaliatory hires at Adidas, further fueling the talent war. Yet, opportunities abound: Puma’s recent collaborations with athletes like Neymar and streetwear brands have rebuilt its image, and Hubert’s IT prowess could amplify these efforts through better data-driven marketing and inventory management.

For industry insiders, this appointment is a bellwether for how legacy brands adapt to digital disruption. As Storyboard18 reports, Hubert’s leadership might propel Puma toward sustainability goals, such as reducing carbon footprints in sourcing, aligning with global regulations. Ultimately, if Hubert can translate his Adidas successes to Puma’s framework, it could mark a turning point, positioning the brand for renewed growth in an era where technology dictates winners in sportswear.