Publishing Editors Urge Boycott of AI-Generated ‘Slop’ in Industry

The Call to Arms Against AI in Publishing

In a bold editorial, the editors of n+1 magazine have issued a rallying cry to professional writers, urging them to resist the encroachment of artificial intelligence into the literary world. Describing AI-generated content as “slop,” the piece argues that a powerful coalition of tech giants and investors is pushing a “well-funded upheaval” that threatens the integrity of human creativity. According to the editorial, featured in a recent issue and highlighted by Startup News FYI, writers must actively boycott and stigmatize AI tools to preserve the craft.

This stance comes amid growing concerns in the publishing industry, where AI is increasingly used for generating articles, stories, and even books. The n+1 editors decry the logic that equates machine output with genuine artistry, pointing to the flood of low-quality submissions overwhelming magazines.

Echoes from Indie Publications

Similar sentiments have echoed from other corners of the industry. For instance, Toronto-based indie magazine The Grind recently caught seven AI-generated articles submitted for a special edition, as reported by J-Source. Editors there expressed frustration over the influx of what they termed “AI fakes,” highlighting the challenge of maintaining editorial standards in an era of easy automation.

Meanwhile, science fiction outlets like Clarkesworld have been “drowning in an onslaught of AI-generated slop,” according to a piece in Futurism. The magazine’s editors noted that while the stories are easy to spot due to their spectacularly bad quality, the sheer volume poses a significant burden.

Broader Industry Resistance

The pushback isn’t isolated. Over 70 writers penned an open letter to literary publishers, demanding that no books created by machines ever be released, as covered by NPR. This collective action underscores a deepening rift between creators and technology adopters, with writers insisting on human exclusivity in authorship.

Even mainstream publications are joining the fray. Staff at The Atlantic have protested deals with AI firms like OpenAI, emphasizing that employees “must have a voice” in how such technology affects their work, per a report in The Washington Post. These protests reflect fears that AI could erode jobs and dilute the cultural value of writing.

Public Sentiment and Studies on Distrust

Public discourse on platforms like X reveals widespread disdain for AI in creative fields. Posts from figures such as author Catherynne M. Valente criticize AI’s role in narration and content creation, labeling it insulting and short-sighted. Similarly, filmmaker Justine Bateman has lamented how AI stifles innovation by regurgitating the past.

Research bolsters these views. A study from the University of Kansas, detailed in KU News, shows readers distrust news involving AI, even without full understanding of its extent. This erosion of trust could have long-term implications for media credibility.

Strategies for Boycott and Stigmatization

To combat this, n+1 proposes practical steps: writers should publicly denounce AI use, refuse collaborations with AI-integrated platforms, and advocate for stigma around “slop.” Blogs like Mythcreants offer reasons for writers to reject AI, arguing in a post on Mythcreants that it lacks true inventiveness.

Industry insiders suggest tools to block AI content, as urged in a Computerworld article, positioning content companies to prioritize human output. Yet, skeptics like those in The Skeptic argue AI won’t replace talented writers, though the deluge remains a nuisance.

The Future of Human Creativity

Ultimately, this resistance highlights a pivotal moment for publishing. As AI advances, the industry’s response could define whether human expression endures or succumbs to algorithmic mediocrity. Writers, armed with boycotts and stigma, aim to reclaim their domain, ensuring culture remains a bastion of authentic voices.