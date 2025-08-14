Proton VPN Adds Split Tunneling to Linux App for Better Control

Proton’s Latest Move in VPN Innovation

In a significant update for privacy-focused users, Proton VPN has rolled out split tunneling to its Linux application, marking a key enhancement that addresses long-standing demands from the open-source community. This feature allows users to selectively route specific apps or IP addresses through the VPN while letting others access the internet directly, optimizing performance without compromising security. According to a recent report from TechRadar, the Swiss-based provider announced this addition on August 14, 2025, emphasizing its commitment to feature parity across platforms.

The rollout comes amid growing scrutiny of VPN services in an era of heightened data privacy concerns, where users increasingly seek tools that balance encryption with usability. For Linux enthusiasts, who often prioritize customization, this update eliminates a previous gap compared to Windows and Android versions, where split tunneling has been available for years. Proton’s engineering team highlighted that the feature was developed with input from beta testers, ensuring it integrates seamlessly with various distributions like Ubuntu and Fedora.

Bridging the Gap for macOS Users

Proton isn’t stopping at Linux; the company plans to extend split tunneling to its macOS app in the coming weeks, as detailed in the same TechRadar article. This move aligns with Proton’s spring and summer 2025 roadmap, which was outlined on their official blog and promised enhancements aimed at making the service more versatile for professionals and enterprises. By addressing macOS, Proton targets creative and business users who rely on Apple’s ecosystem but demand robust privacy controls.

Industry insiders note that split tunneling isn’t just a convenience—it’s a strategic tool for scenarios like accessing local networks while streaming geo-restricted content or bypassing VPN for bandwidth-intensive tasks. A deeper look at Proton’s implementation reveals advanced options, such as inverse split tunneling, where only selected traffic bypasses the VPN, adding layers of flexibility that competitors like ExpressVPN have long touted.

Roadmap Realization and Market Implications

This update is part of a broader push by Proton to achieve uniformity across its apps, as evidenced in their April 2025 blog post on Proton VPN, which forecasted these features to enhance user productivity. With over 13,000 servers in 122 countries, as per Wikipedia’s entry on Proton VPN, the service’s non-profit structure under the Proton Foundation underscores its privacy-first ethos, differentiating it from profit-driven rivals.

For enterprise users, the implications are profound: split tunneling can reduce latency in hybrid work environments, where secure remote access must coexist with local resource efficiency. Analysts from Security.org have compared Proton favorably to NordVPN, noting its smaller but highly secure server network, though this new feature could tip the scales for Linux-heavy organizations.

Future Prospects and Competitive Edge

Looking ahead, Proton’s focus on Linux and macOS positions it as a leader in cross-platform privacy tools, especially as Mozilla VPN recently expanded its Linux support, per a TechRadar report from two weeks ago. This competitive dynamic encourages innovation, benefiting users who demand more than basic encryption.

Ultimately, Proton’s split tunneling expansion reflects a maturing market where VPNs evolve from simple shields to sophisticated suites. As privacy regulations tighten globally, such features will likely become standard, but Proton’s timely implementation gives it an edge in retaining tech-savvy subscribers.