Preact Signals vs. React State: Up to 50% Performance Gains Explained

In the ever-evolving world of front-end development, a quiet revolution is underway in how engineers manage state and rendering in reactive frameworks like React and Preact. At the heart of this shift lies a fundamental debate: Should components render based on where state is created, or where it’s actually used? This question, explored in depth by software engineer Jovi De Croock in his blog post on state versus signals, challenges long-held conventions and promises more efficient, intuitive applications.

De Croock argues that traditional state management, epitomized by React’s useState hook, ties rendering tightly to state creation. When a component declares state, any update triggers a re-render of that component and its children, regardless of whether the state change affects the visible output. This “render where you create state” paradigm can lead to unnecessary computations, especially in complex hierarchies where state is passed down via props. It’s a model that has powered countless apps but often at the cost of performance overhead.

The Paradigm Shift to Signals

Enter signals, a reactive primitive gaining traction in libraries like Preact. As detailed in the Preact blog, signals decouple state from the component lifecycle, allowing updates to propagate only to the parts of the UI that truly depend on them. De Croock illustrates this with practical examples: Imagine a counter state used in a deeply nested component. In traditional React, updating it might re-render the entire tree; with signals, only the consuming elements refresh, minimizing wasted cycles.

This “render where you use state” approach, as De Croock terms it, fosters finer-grained reactivity. It’s not just theoretical—benchmarks from the Preact Signals GitHub repository show signals outperforming hooks in scenarios with frequent updates, reducing render times by up to 50% in some cases. Developers at companies like Shopify, where De Croock contributes, are already leveraging this for scalable e-commerce interfaces.

Performance Gains and Trade-offs

Yet, adopting signals isn’t without hurdles. De Croock warns that while they excel in optimizing re-renders, they require a mental model shift. Engineers accustomed to hooks might initially struggle with signals’ pull-based nature, where values are computed on demand rather than pushed through the component tree. A comparative analysis in LogRocket Blog echoes this, noting that signals shine in high-frequency state changes but could introduce complexity in simpler apps.

Moreover, integration with existing React ecosystems demands careful orchestration. Preact’s signals package bridges this gap, but as highlighted in a post by Daishi Kato, not every project needs this level of granularity—traditional state suffices for many. De Croock’s exploration underscores the balance: Signals empower developers to build more responsive UIs, but they thrive best in performance-critical environments.

Implications for Future Frameworks

Looking ahead, this debate signals broader implications for web development. Frameworks like SolidJS have long embraced similar concepts, as discussed in LogRocket’s deep dive on hooks versus signals, achieving near-native performance by avoiding virtual DOM diffs altogether. De Croock’s insights suggest React itself might evolve, with experimental features hinting at signal-like reactivity.

For industry insiders, the takeaway is clear: Evaluating state management isn’t just about tools—it’s about aligning paradigms with app demands. As De Croock concludes, embracing “render where you use state” could redefine efficiency, making signals not a novelty, but a staple in tomorrow’s toolkits. This evolution, grounded in real-world optimizations, positions developers to craft faster, more maintainable applications in an increasingly demanding digital era.