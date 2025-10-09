Pop!_OS 24.04 Beta: Rust COSMIC Desktop Boosts Performance on AMD

In the ever-evolving world of open-source operating systems, System76’s latest offering is turning heads among Linux enthusiasts and professionals alike. The Pop!_OS 24.04 beta, released last week, introduces the beta version of the COSMIC desktop environment, marking a significant shift from traditional GNOME-based interfaces. According to benchmarks detailed in a recent review by Phoronix, this Ubuntu-based distribution is not just aesthetically innovative but also delivers impressive performance gains, particularly on high-end hardware like the AMD Threadripper-powered System76 Thelio Major workstation.

Engineers and developers will appreciate the under-the-hood upgrades that enhance productivity. The default Python version has jumped from 3.10 to 3.12, resulting in substantially better scripting performance—a boon for those running extensive Python workloads or relying on system defaults for development tasks. Phoronix’s tests highlight how this change alone can accelerate everyday operations, making Pop!_OS a compelling choice for software creators who demand efficiency without constant tweaking.

A Leap Forward in Desktop Customization

Beyond raw speed, the COSMIC desktop represents System76’s ambitious rewrite in Rust, promising greater stability and modularity. Early adopters report a sleek, customizable interface that breaks free from GNOME’s constraints, with features like enhanced window management and tiling that cater to power users. As noted in Phoronix’s analysis, the beta performs admirably in preliminary benchmarks, holding its own against predecessors while introducing visual flair that could redefine user expectations in the Linux space.

However, this innovation isn’t without its challenges. Beta testers, including those sharing experiences on Reddit’s r/pop_os forum, have pointed out minor glitches in the COSMIC environment, such as occasional refresh rate inconsistencies—issues that System76 is actively addressing ahead of the full release. These insights, echoed in Phoronix’s comprehensive review, underscore the beta’s experimental nature, yet they also reveal a community eager to iterate on a desktop that’s built from the ground up for modern workflows.

Benchmarking the Powerhouse

Diving deeper into the performance metrics, Phoronix’s tests on the Thelio Major reveal Pop!_OS 24.04 excelling in multi-threaded scenarios, leveraging the AMD Threadripper’s capabilities for tasks like rendering and compilation. The geometric mean of various benchmarks shows a marked improvement over earlier versions, particularly in I/O-heavy operations, though it’s a close tie with Ubuntu 20.04 in some areas as per historical comparisons from the same publication.

For industry insiders, this beta signals System76’s commitment to bridging the gap between consumer-friendly Linux and enterprise-grade reliability. Comparisons with past releases, such as the Pop!_OS 20.04 beta reviewed by Phoronix back in 2020, illustrate steady progress: where older iterations focused on stability, 24.04 emphasizes performance and a bespoke desktop experience. News outlets like Linuxiac have highlighted the inclusion of new COSMIC apps and bug fixes, positioning this as a pivotal update for audiovisual producers and developers alike.

Community Buzz and Future Prospects

The buzz extends to online discussions, with Reddit threads praising the beta’s speed and intuitiveness after users migrated from other distributions like NixOS. One post from r/pop_os, dated earlier this year, captures the excitement: “Pop OS 24.04 is Awesome,” with commenters noting its reliability for daily drivers despite the beta tag. This sentiment aligns with Phoronix’s findings, where the OS’s overall polish on powerful hardware suggests it’s nearing readiness for broader adoption.

As the full LTS release approaches—slated for late this year based on announcements from System76’s Mastodon updates—the beta serves as a tantalizing preview. For tech professionals eyeing a Linux distro that combines cutting-edge features with robust performance, Pop!_OS 24.04 could be the upgrade that sticks. While not without beta-stage imperfections, its strengths in benchmarking and desktop innovation, as meticulously documented by Phoronix, make it a standout in the crowded field of open-source OSes. System76’s track record, bolstered by community feedback, points to a refined final product that might just elevate Linux usability to new heights.