Polestar Closes UK R&D, Lays Off 130 to Centralize in Sweden Amid EV Rivalry

In the competitive arena of electric vehicle manufacturing, Swedish automaker Polestar has made a significant strategic pivot by shuttering its research and development operations in the United Kingdom, resulting in the layoffs of approximately 130 employees. This move, announced recently, underscores the company’s efforts to streamline operations amid broader industry pressures, including fluctuating demand and intensifying rivalry from established players like Tesla.

The decision comes as Polestar completes the engineering phase for its upcoming Polestar 5 model, a high-performance sedan positioned as a direct competitor to Tesla’s Model S. By centralizing R&D activities in Sweden, the company aims to enhance efficiency and reduce costs, according to details reported in a recent article from Business Insider. This consolidation reflects a broader trend among EV makers to concentrate resources in core locations amid economic headwinds.

Strategic Centralization in Sweden

Polestar’s UK sites, which have been instrumental in advancing vehicle technologies, will cease operations as the firm redirects focus to its Gothenburg headquarters. Insiders note that this shift not only cuts overhead but also fosters closer collaboration among engineering teams. The Polestar 5, expected to debut later this year with advanced battery tech and autonomous features, has benefited from cross-border expertise, but the completion of its development phase has prompted this rationalization.

Financially, Polestar has faced challenges, including previous workforce reductions. In 2023, the company trimmed its global headcount by 10% due to production delays for the Polestar 3 SUV, as highlighted in coverage from Autoblog. More recently, in early 2024, another round affected about 15% of staff amid market slowdowns, per reports in Reuters. These patterns suggest a recurring strategy to adapt to volatile EV sales.

Implications for Global EV Competition

The layoffs impact a skilled workforce in the UK, where Polestar had established a foothold for innovation in areas like powertrain development. Employees affected by the cuts are being offered support packages, but the move raises questions about talent retention in Europe’s auto sector. As Polestar competes with Tesla, which continues to dominate with models like the Model Y, this centralization could accelerate product timelines, potentially giving the Swedish firm an edge in efficiency.

Looking ahead to 2025, Polestar’s roadmap includes expanding its lineup, with the Polestar 5 set for launch at events like the IAA Mobility show, as anticipated in analyses from TopElectricSUV. The company has also secured fresh funding, including a $200 million investment earlier this year to bolster global expansion, according to TechFundingNews. Yet, with Tesla’s aggressive pricing and market share, Polestar must navigate supply chain issues and consumer preferences carefully.

Broader Industry Pressures and Future Outlook

This restructuring aligns with industry-wide adjustments, as EV adoption faces hurdles like high interest rates and infrastructure gaps. Polestar’s parent company, Volvo, has reduced its stake in the firm to refocus resources, as noted in financial updates from BizToc. For industry observers, these developments signal a maturation phase where only the most agile players thrive.

Despite the layoffs, Polestar reported record sales in the first half of 2025, per data from CarExpert, indicating resilience. The company’s emphasis on premium, performance-oriented EVs could position it well against rivals, provided it maintains innovation momentum in Sweden. As the sector evolves, such strategic decisions will likely define which automakers lead the charge toward electrification.