Plug-In Hybrids Emit Nearly as Much CO2 as Petrol Cars, Report Reveals

In a striking revelation that challenges the green credentials of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), a new report has uncovered that these cars emit pollution levels nearly on par with traditional petrol-powered models. Based on an analysis of data from 800,000 European vehicles between 2021 and 2023, the study highlights a significant gap between laboratory tests and real-world performance, with PHEVs producing only 19% less CO2 than conventional gasoline and diesel cars.

The findings, detailed in a report by environmental advocacy group Transport & Environment (T&E), point to drivers’ habits as a key culprit. Many PHEV owners fail to charge their vehicles regularly, relying instead on the internal combustion engine for longer trips, which diminishes the electric mode’s benefits. Even when operating in electric mode, the report notes, PHEVs emit an average of 68 grams of CO2 per kilometer due to inefficiencies in energy use and residual fuel consumption.

Discrepancies in Emissions Testing

This discrepancy is stark: official lab tests suggest PHEVs could cut emissions by up to 80% compared to petrol cars, but real-world data shows emissions nearly five times higher than advertised. According to coverage in The Guardian, the analysis underscores how regulatory loopholes allow manufacturers to overstate environmental advantages, potentially misleading consumers and policymakers alike.

Industry insiders have long suspected such gaps, but this EU-sourced data provides empirical weight. T&E’s report also calculates hidden costs, estimating that the average PHEV driver spends an extra €500 annually on fuel and charging due to these inefficiencies—far more than the savings promised by automakers.

Economic and Policy Implications

For fleet managers and corporate buyers, who often opt for PHEVs to meet sustainability targets, these revelations could prompt a reevaluation. In markets like Germany, France, and the UK, where PHEVs command an average price of €55,700, the vehicles are positioned as a premium bridge to full electrification. Yet, as The Independent reports, their real-world pollution output erodes this value proposition, making them more expensive to own and operate than cleaner alternatives.

Automakers are pushing back, advocating for PHEVs to be classified as carbon-neutral under EU regulations—a move T&E warns could undermine broader emissions goals. Lucien Mathieu, T&E’s cars director, described the push as “drilling a hole in the hull of Europe’s car CO2 law,” potentially flooding the market with high-polluting hybrids instead of accelerating the shift to affordable zero-emission vehicles.

Broader Industry Fallout

The report’s timing is critical as Europe tightens CO2 standards, with implications rippling to global markets including the U.S. Data from CleanTechnica echoes these concerns, noting that even in supposedly electric operation, PHEVs burn fuel inefficiently, contributing to higher overall emissions.

Critics argue this exposes “one of the biggest cons in automotive history,” as phrased in GB News, where PHEVs are marketed as eco-friendly without delivering on the promise. For insiders, the data suggests a need for stricter on-road testing protocols and incentives that reward actual charging behavior.

Looking Ahead to Regulatory Shifts

As governments contemplate phasing out incentives for PHEVs, manufacturers may face pressure to innovate. Bloomberg Intelligence data cited in the report highlights the pricing premium, which could deter buyers if pollution realities become widely known.

Ultimately, this study serves as a wake-up call for the auto sector, emphasizing that transitional technologies like PHEVs must be scrutinized beyond lab ideals to truly advance decarbonization efforts. With electric vehicle adoption accelerating, the era of hybrids as a green stopgap may be shorter than anticipated.