PG&E Plans Scott Dam Removal to Restore Eel River Salmon Migration

In the remote reaches of Northern California’s Mendocino National Forest, a century-old hydroelectric project is on the brink of transformation, with Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) pushing forward plans to dismantle Scott Dam and effectively erase Lake Pillsbury from the map. This move, detailed in a recent filing with federal regulators, aims to restore natural river flows along the Eel River while addressing long-standing environmental concerns. According to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle, the utility’s proposal includes removing the 138-foot-high Scott Dam, which would drain the 2,300-acre reservoir that has served as a vital water storage and recreational hub since 1922.

The plan is part of a broader effort to decommission the Potter Valley Project, a system that diverts water from the Eel River to the Russian River, benefiting agriculture and urban users in Sonoma and Marin counties. PG&E’s July 25 submission outlines timelines for dam removal starting as early as 2028, pending approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Environmental groups hail this as a win for salmon restoration, but local stakeholders fear disruptions to water supplies that support 600,000 people downstream, as noted in coverage from MendoFever.

The Environmental Imperative Driving Change

At the heart of the debate is the ecological toll of the dams. Scott Dam has blocked migratory fish like Chinook salmon and steelhead from accessing upstream habitats for decades, contributing to population declines. Proponents of removal argue that breaching the structure will reconnect over 280 miles of spawning grounds, a point emphasized in analyses from environmental advocates. Recent updates from the Lost Coast Outpost highlight Humboldt County supervisors’ approval of a water diversion plan that paves the way for this decommissioning, balancing restoration with minimal diversions to maintain Russian River flows.

Yet, the process isn’t without controversy. PG&E’s filing acknowledges unavoidable impacts, including sediment release that could temporarily affect water quality and the loss of Lake Pillsbury’s recreational value. The reservoir, a popular spot for boating and fishing, also aids firefighting efforts in wildfire-prone areas. A town hall discussion reported by Lake County News in May underscored regional leaders’ concerns over these changes, with calls for mitigation strategies to preserve water security.

Economic and Infrastructural Ramifications

For industry insiders, the financial calculus is critical. PG&E estimates the decommissioning could cost upwards of $500 million, funded through ratepayer charges and potential federal grants. This follows the utility’s decision to surrender its operating license, as detailed in a 2023 article from The Press Democrat, which projected regulatory approval by 2028. The plan includes constructing a new diversion facility to replace the outdated tunnel system, ensuring some water continues flowing to the Russian River without the dams.

Opposition remains fierce from groups like the Lake Pillsbury Alliance, who argue the removal threatens agricultural economies valued at $743 million annually. Their blog, as found on Save Lake Pillsbury, invokes historical flooding protections provided by the dams and urges federal intervention. Recent posts on X reflect public sentiment, with users decrying potential water waste amid California’s ongoing drought challenges, echoing broader debates over resource management under shifting climate conditions.

Regulatory Hurdles and Future Prospects

Federal oversight adds layers of complexity. The U.S. Department of Energy recently ruled out taking over the project, keeping removal on track, per a report from the Water Education Foundation in April. This decision dismisses pleas from farm bureaus and local governments, prioritizing environmental restoration over maintaining the status quo.

As the FERC review progresses, stakeholders are watching closely for amendments that could address fire suppression needs or enhanced sediment management. Industry experts predict that successful implementation here could set precedents for other dam removals nationwide, blending ecological gains with innovative water infrastructure. While the erasure of Lake Pillsbury marks an end to an era, it may herald a more sustainable approach to California’s water challenges, provided the transition mitigates disruptions for dependent communities.