Perplexity’s Comet Ignites Mobile AI Browser Wars on Android

Perplexity AI Inc., the conversational search startup challenging Google Inc.’s dominance, has thrust its ambitious Comet browser into the mobile arena with a full launch on Android devices. Announced on November 20, 2025, the app arrives amid intensifying rivalry in the AI-augmented browsing space, extending Comet’s desktop capabilities to smartphones and positioning Perplexity as a direct threat to Alphabet Inc.’s Chrome and ecosystem.

Initially unveiled in July 2025 as an exclusive for Perplexity Max subscribers at $200 monthly, Comet evolved rapidly. By October, it went free worldwide on desktop, and now the Android version brings voice-activated AI assistance, task automation, and transparent agentic actions to mobile users. ‘Comet is the mobile browser for the new age of the internet,’ Perplexity posted on X, linking to its Google Play Store debut.

From Desktop Experiment to Global Rollout

The trajectory traces back to February 2025, when Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas teased Comet on X as a ‘new agentic browser.’ Early access rolled out experimentally to Max users in late September, with Srinivas noting, ‘Update Comet and try it out! (top right corner of the chrome).’ By October 3, Perplexity declared on its hub blog, ‘Today we are releasing the Comet browser to the world, for free,’ citing its role as a ‘personal AI assistant’ for tasks like web research and email organization.

TechCrunch reported the Android launch on November 20, stating, ‘Perplexity is launching its AI browser Comet on Android with an iOS version in works.’ The app mirrors desktop features: an embedded AI agent that summarizes pages, answers queries via voice mode, and executes actions with user oversight. Bloomberg noted, ‘Perplexity AI unveiled a version of its Comet web browser for mobile devices, extending a rivalry with Google to the search giant’s Android operating system.’

CNBC highlighted the subscription pivot: ‘Perplexity initially launched Comet in July to Perplexity Max subscribers for $200 a month,’ underscoring the shift to freemium to accelerate adoption. On X, Srinivas added post-launch, ‘The iOS version will be out in days from now,’ signaling aggressive expansion.

Core Features Powering User Control

At Comet’s heart is its AI agent, which Perplexity describes on its site as automating ‘tasks, research the web, organize your email, and more.’ The Android app integrates voice mode for hands-free queries about on-screen content, built-in ad-blocking, and summarization tools. A November 14 Perplexity X post emphasized transparency: ‘Comet now shows you exactly what it’s doing, lets you determine how it acts, and asks permission before completing sensitive actions.’

The Verge detailed in its coverage, ‘Similar to the desktop version, you can access Comet’s built-in AI assistant as well as use voice mode to ask questions about content on the web.’ Users retain full control, viewing real-time actions like tab openings or form submissions, a nod to privacy concerns plaguing AI tools. TipRanks reported, ‘Perplexity…has expanded its innovative Comet browser to Android, following its initial desktop release.’

Engadget confirmed the Play Store availability: ‘Perplexity’s Comet AI browser is now available to download for Android mobile devices from the Google Play Store.’ Gulf News praised its ‘AI-native’ design: ‘AI-native browser boosts built-in summarisation, voice mode and ad-blocking.’

Strategic Play Against Google’s Fortress

Perplexity’s timing exploits Android’s open ecosystem, where Google holds sway but third-party browsers thrive. BGR noted, ‘Perplexity’s AI-first internet browser is now available to Android users: Comet features a voice mode assistant and other AI tools for browsing the web.’ This pits Comet against Chrome’s AI experiments like Gemini integrations, while sidestepping iOS’s WebKit mandates—for now.

Srinivas hyped desktop adoption on X in August: ‘The default browser has changed from @googlechrome to @PerplexityComet for the early adopters.’ FindArticles observed, ‘Perplexity has launched Comet, its AI-first mobile browser, to the public on Android. With an early access phase behind it, the app has now hit the Play Store.’

Okay News added, ‘The Android version includes most of the features from the desktop app,’ positioning it for seamless cross-platform use. Perplexity’s November 20 X announcement garnered swift buzz: ‘Comet is now available for Android. Download today on the Google Play Store.’

Monetization and Growth Ambitions

Freemium anchors Comet’s strategy, with Pro tiers at $20 monthly unlocking advanced models like Claude 3.5 Sonnet and GPT-4o. Desktop waitlists ballooned post-announcement, per Srinivas’s February X post viewed nearly 900,000 times. Mobile aims to replicate this, with iOS imminent—Srinivas teased on November 21, ‘Comet iOS will feel as slick and smooth as the Perplexity iOS app.’

Investor eyes are keen; Perplexity’s valuation soared past $9 billion earlier in 2025 on AI search hype. Bloomberg framed it as ‘extending a rivalry with Google,’ while The Verge’s launch piece underscores mobile’s scale: billions of Android users ripe for disruption.

Perplexity’s blog post on transparency, linked in X updates, details agent safeguards, vital as regulators scrutinize AI autonomy. As Comet proliferates, it tests whether agentic browsing can supplant traditional navigation, redefining the $400 billion browser market.

Challenges Ahead in a Crowded Sky

Yet hurdles loom: Chromium underpinnings invite antitrust scrutiny, mirroring probes into Google’s defaults. Battery drain from constant AI processing could deter users, and voice accuracy lags in noisy environments. Competition intensifies with Arc’s AI tabs and Brave’s privacy focus.

Perplexity counters with rapid iteration—deep research APIs and voice upgrades preceded mobile. Srinivas’s July X post quoted praise: ‘“Perplexity’s Comet is the AI browser Google wants”’ from an unnamed outlet, fueling momentum.

For industry insiders, Comet signals browsing’s AI pivot: from passive portals to proactive agents. As Android users download en masse, Perplexity’s bet on mobile ubiquity could eclipse desktop origins, forcing incumbents to accelerate their own reinventions.