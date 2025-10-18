Perplexity AI CEO Warns iPhone Users of Fake ‘Comet’ App in App Store

In the fast-evolving world of artificial intelligence, Perplexity AI has emerged as a notable player, challenging traditional search giants with its innovative tools. But recent developments have cast a spotlight on the vulnerabilities that come with rapid innovation, particularly in the realm of app distribution and user trust. Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of Perplexity, issued a stark warning to iPhone users this week, advising them against downloading an app called “Comet” from Apple’s App Store. According to reports, this app is not the official version of Perplexity’s much-anticipated AI browser but a fraudulent imitation designed to deceive users.

Srinivas’s alert came via social media, where he clarified that the legitimate Comet iOS app has not yet been released. The fake version, masquerading as the real thing, raises alarms about potential security risks, including data theft or malware distribution. This incident underscores the broader challenges tech companies face in protecting their intellectual property amid a surge in AI enthusiasm, where copycat apps can proliferate unchecked on major platforms like the App Store.

As AI tools like Comet gain traction for their promise to revolutionize web browsing by integrating advanced language models directly into user workflows, the emergence of fakes highlights a critical gap in app store vetting processes. Industry experts note that Apple’s rigorous review system, while robust, isn’t infallible, especially when scammers exploit hype around buzzy products. This fake Comet app, for instance, appears to capitalize on the buzz surrounding Perplexity’s desktop version, which has already drawn praise for automating tasks and enhancing productivity, but at the cost of exposing users to phishing or other cyber threats if they fall for the impostor.

Perplexity’s Comet, first unveiled earlier this year, positions itself as an “AI browser” capable of performing complex tasks such as completing online courses or managing workflows with minimal human input. However, the unauthorized iOS app has prompted Srinivas to emphasize patience, urging users to await an official announcement. Coverage from The Times of India detailed how the CEO described the app as “spam,” a sentiment echoed in other reports that point to similar incidents plaguing the AI sector.

The warning isn’t isolated; it follows a pattern of security concerns around AI agents. For instance, earlier analyses revealed vulnerabilities in Comet’s web version, including risks of prompt injection attacks that could compromise user data. Brave, a privacy-focused browser company, publicly disclosed flaws in Perplexity’s tool, highlighting how AI browsers might inadvertently expose sensitive information if not properly secured.

Beyond immediate user safety, this episode raises questions about the accountability of app stores in an era where AI hype drives rapid adoption and imitation. With Perplexity valued at over a billion dollars and backed by high-profile investors, the company’s push into mobile could redefine how we interact with the internet, but only if trust is maintained. Insiders suggest that such fakes not only dilute brand value but also erode confidence in emerging tech, potentially slowing innovation as companies divert resources to combat counterfeits rather than advancing core features.

Srinivas, an Indian-origin entrepreneur who has become a vocal figure in AI discussions, has previously touted Comet as a potential “killer app” that could challenge Google’s dominance. Yet, as reported in Moneycontrol, his latest advisory serves as a cautionary tale for the industry, reminding developers and users alike of the perils in a market flooded with AI promises. The fake app’s presence, despite Apple’s safeguards, illustrates how scammers exploit naming similarities—some reports even noted a misspelled “Cornet” variant—to lure unsuspecting downloads.

For industry insiders, this incident is a microcosm of larger tensions in tech ecosystems. Perplexity’s growth trajectory, fueled by tools like Comet that automate white-collar tasks, has sparked debates on job displacement and ethical AI use. A viral video of Comet completing an online course, as covered in The Times of India, drew Srinivas’s ire, warning against such misuse that could undermine educational integrity.

Looking ahead, the resolution of this fake app saga could influence how AI firms approach mobile expansions, perhaps pushing for tighter collaborations with platforms like Apple to preempt scams. As Perplexity prepares its official iOS launch, the emphasis on verified sources becomes paramount, ensuring that innovations like Comet deliver on their potential without the shadow of deception. This event, while minor in isolation, signals the need for vigilant oversight in an industry where the line between genuine advancement and opportunistic fraud is increasingly blurred, demanding proactive measures from all stakeholders to safeguard the future of AI-driven tools.

In response, Apple has not yet commented publicly, but historical precedents suggest potential swift removal of the offending app. Meanwhile, users are advised to rely on direct communications from Perplexity for updates, a strategy that could become standard as AI integrations deepen across devices. This unfolding story, blending excitement with caution, exemplifies the double-edged sword of technological progress in today’s digital arena.