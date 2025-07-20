Perplexity AI CEO Predicts Comet Browser Will Replace Recruiters and Administrative Assistants in Six Months

In a bold proclamation that has sent ripples through the tech and business worlds, Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI—a rising competitor to ChatGPT—predicts that artificial intelligence will fully replace recruiters and administrative assistants within the next six months. Speaking on the Big Technology Podcast, Srinivas described a future where AI-powered browsers like Perplexity’s upcoming Comet tool automate entire job functions, condensing what used to take a week into a single user prompt. According to Gizmodo, which first reported on the interview, Srinivas envisions Comet handling tasks such as triaging emails, managing calendars, scheduling meetings, and even preparing briefings—effectively rendering human intermediaries obsolete in corporate settings.

This isn’t mere hype; Perplexity, valued at over $3 billion and backed by investors like Jeff Bezos, is positioning Comet as an “AI browser” that integrates search, automation, and proactive assistance. Srinivas argued that roles like recruiters, who sift through resumes and coordinate interviews, and assistants, who juggle logistics, are ripe for disruption because they involve repetitive, data-driven tasks. Moneycontrol highlighted how Comet could autonomously find job candidates, draft emails, and prep executives for calls, drawing on real-time web data to make decisions without human oversight.

The Accelerating Pace of AI Automation

Recent news on X, formerly Twitter, reflects growing anxiety around these claims, with users sharing posts about AI’s encroachment on white-collar jobs, including predictions from Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg that mid-level engineers could be replaced by 2025. The Spectator Index on X cited Anthropic’s CEO warning that AI might eliminate half of entry-level white-collar positions, potentially spiking unemployment to 10-20% in the coming years.

Broader industry trends support Srinivas’s timeline. CBS News reported back in 2023 that ChatGPT itself predicted AI could replace nearly 5 million jobs, focusing on roles involving data entry, customer service, and administrative support. Business Insider has since updated its analysis, noting that generative AI tools are already displacing white-collar workers more than blue-collar ones, with recruiters and assistants high on the list due to their reliance on pattern-matching and coordination.

Implications for Corporate Structures and Workers

For companies, this shift promises massive efficiency gains. CNBC recently explored how firms are quietly incorporating AI into layoffs, using euphemisms like “restructuring” to mask automation’s role. Perplexity’s vision aligns with this, as Srinivas suggested Comet could transform a week’s administrative workload into minutes, allowing executives to focus on strategy rather than minutiae. Techlusive detailed how such tools add fuel to debates on AI job loss, particularly for entry-level office roles that serve as gateways for young professionals.

Yet, the human element remains a wildcard. Critics argue that AI lacks the nuance for tasks requiring empathy, like negotiating salaries or handling sensitive employee relations—areas where recruiters excel. Windows Central quoted Microsoft’s AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman reflecting on past missed opportunities in AI development, underscoring that ethical concerns and safety fears have slowed similar innovations at companies like Google.

Skepticism and the Road Ahead

Skeptics, including some X users posting under handles like Haider, point to unfulfilled predictions from tech leaders, such as OpenAI’s Sam Altman, who have hyped AI’s transformative power without immediate job apocalypses. Gizmodo itself noted that while Perplexity’s claims are provocative, they echo a pattern of CEOs “quietly telling us the truth” about AI replacements, often downplaying the human cost to avoid backlash.

Looking forward, industry insiders must prepare for a bifurcated workforce: one where AI supercharges high-skill roles while automating others. As Perplexity rolls out Comet, the next six months will test Srinivas’s prophecy. If accurate, it could redefine corporate hierarchies, urging workers to upskill in AI literacy. But as posts on X warn, this evolution risks widening inequality, with displaced assistants and recruiters facing an uncertain job market. Ultimately, the true measure will be not just technological feasibility, but societal readiness for such rapid change.