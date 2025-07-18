Peacock to Raise Prices by $3 on All Plans in July 2025

Peacock, the streaming service owned by Comcast’s NBCUniversal, is set to implement a significant price increase this month, marking another adjustment in its subscription model amid a fiercely competitive landscape.

According to CNET, the hike will arrive imminently, accompanied by the testing of a new subscription tier designed to appeal to cost-conscious viewers. This move comes as Peacock continues to build its content library with originals, live sports, and network TV reruns, but it also reflects broader industry pressures where streaming giants are grappling with profitability and subscriber churn.

The price bump, detailed in reports from CNET and CNN Business, will raise monthly fees by $3 for both ad-supported and ad-free plans. Starting later in July 2025, new subscribers will face these elevated costs immediately, while existing users may see the changes reflected in their next billing cycle. This follows Peacock’s previous increase in July 2023, as noted by CNET, which pushed premiums higher after the elimination of its free tier, a strategy that has forced the service to rely more heavily on paid models to sustain growth.

Implications for Subscriber Strategy

Industry analysts view this as a calculated risk, especially with Peacock’s subscriber base hovering around 34 million, trailing behind leaders like Netflix and Disney+. The introduction of a “narrowed-down” tier, as described by CNN Business, could offer a streamlined option with limited content access at a lower price point, potentially mitigating backlash from the hike. This tier is still in testing, but early indications suggest it aims to retain budget-sensitive users who might otherwise cancel amid rising costs across the streaming ecosystem.

Peacock’s pricing evolution underscores a shift away from aggressive discounting toward sustainable revenue streams. A Reddit thread on r/AmexPlatinum highlighted user frustrations with repeated hikes, with some subscribers leveraging credit card perks to offset costs, yet this latest increase could accelerate cord-cutting trends. CNET’s review of Peacock emphasizes its strengths in live sports and movies, but notes that without compelling new originals, retention might suffer—especially as competitors like Hulu and Paramount+ experiment with bundled offerings.

Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

In the broader market, Peacock’s adjustments align with industry-wide recalibrations. CNET’s best streaming services guide for 2025 points out that services are increasingly focusing on ad revenue and tiered pricing to combat losses, with Peacock’s live events like the Olympics providing temporary boosts. However, the loss of Hallmark programming, as mentioned in CNET’s updated review, removes a key draw for certain demographics, making the new tier’s success crucial.

For insiders, this hike signals Peacock’s push toward profitability, potentially paving the way for more investments in high-profile content like “The Day of the Jackal” or “The Traitors,” both touted by CNET as must-watch originals. Yet, with economic uncertainties, the service must balance affordability with value. As CNN Business reports, Comcast’s strategy here could influence peers, possibly triggering a wave of similar adjustments. Ultimately, Peacock’s ability to innovate through this new tier will determine if it can convert price-sensitive viewers into loyal subscribers, or if it risks alienating them in an already saturated market.