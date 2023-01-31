PayPal Is Laying Off 2,000 of Its Workforce

PayPal has announced it is laying off roughly 2,000 employees, representing approximately 7% of its staff.
No More Free Peacock Plan for New Subscribers
Peacock has ended its free tier for new subscribers, only offering them a choice of paid plans.
ChromeOS Bringing Microsoft 365 and OneDrive Integration
Google is making it much easier for ChromeOS users to access their Microsoft data, adding Microsoft 365 and OneDrive integration.
Yahoo Teasing a Search Engine Return
Yahoo is teasing a return to the search engine market years after abandoning it to Google and Microsoft.
DOJ Launches Investigation of Tesla Over Self-Driving Claims
Tesla is being investigated by the Department of Justice over the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) and Autopilot claims.
US Tightens the Noose Around Huawei’s Phone Business
The Biden administration has tightened the noose around Huawei’s phone business, restricting access to older technology.
Google Is Now Rolling Out Its New Gmail Interface
Google is currently rolling out its updated Gmail interface, bringing together various elements in one view.
GM Finally Begins Production of the Hummer SUV
General Motors has finally begun production of the Hummer SUV, over a year after production of the Hummer pickup began.
Fairphone 4 Slated to Receive Android 12 on February 1
Fairphone 4 owners are finally getting a major update, with Android 12 coming to the device on February 1.
It’s Not Just You: Windows Updates Are Failing
Microsoft Windows users are experiencing major problems updating their systems, with updates failing without explanation.
E3 2023 May Be Missing Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony
Despite being the first E3 in four years, E3 2023 may be missing the biggest console makers: Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony.
Latest Pixel Buds A-Series Firmware Kills Multi-Device Pairing
The latest Pixel Buds A-Series firmware has an unexpected side effect, breaking multi-device pairing.
Google Fi Impacted by Latest T-Mobile Breach
T-Mobile’s latest data breach may have cast a wider net than previous ones, with Google Fi customers among those impacted.
FCC May Fine Fox for Illegally Using Emergency Broadcast Tones
In a “what were they thinking?” moment, Fox is facing fines for using Emergency Alert Tones (EAS) to promote NFL Sunday.
Baidu Set to Unveil AI-Powered Search
Baidu is preparing to unveil an AI-powered, ChatGPT-like search engine based on the company’s Ernie tech.
JD Sports Notifies Customers of a Data Breach
JD Sports has notified customers of a data breach, although it says “the affected data is limited.”
Frontier Is Rolling Out 5 Gig Internet Nationwide
Frontier is staking claim to an industry-first, rolling out the first nationwide 5 gig internet service in the US.
Impossible Foods May Lay Off 20% of Its Workforce
Impossible Foods may be poised for a second round of layoffs, with a report putting the number at 20%.