PayPal Expands Crypto Payments: 100+ Coins for U.S. Merchants with Fee Cuts

PayPal’s latest push into cryptocurrency payments marks a significant evolution for the fintech giant, building on years of incremental steps toward integrating digital assets into everyday commerce. On July 28, 2025, the company announced an expansion of its “Pay with Crypto” feature, enabling U.S. merchants to accept payments in over 100 cryptocurrencies directly from customers’ PayPal wallets. This move, detailed in a press release from PayPal’s newsroom, promises near-instant settlements and transaction fee reductions of up to 90%, particularly for cross-border dealings that have long plagued traditional payment systems with high costs and delays.

The update isn’t just about adding more coins—though it does include popular ones like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and now XRP, Chainlink, and Solana—it’s a strategic bet on blockchain’s potential to streamline global trade. Merchants can now offer crypto as a payment option at checkout, with PayPal handling the conversion to fiat currency seamlessly, shielding businesses from volatility risks. This comes amid a broader surge in crypto adoption, where payment processors are racing to capture a slice of the digital economy valued at trillions.

Unlocking Efficiency in International Transactions

Industry insiders see this as PayPal’s response to competitive pressures from rivals like Stripe and Square, which have dabbled in crypto but not at this scale. According to a report in Business Standard, the platform leverages advanced encryption to secure transactions, while providing merchants with tools to manage payouts and reports in one dashboard. For consumers, it’s a frictionless experience: pay with crypto holdings without leaving the PayPal ecosystem, potentially saving on fees that can eat into 3-5% of international transfers via legacy methods.

Yet, the rollout isn’t without hurdles. Regulatory scrutiny remains a wildcard, especially after the SEC’s ongoing battles with crypto firms. PayPal, which first dipped into crypto in 2020 by allowing users to buy, hold, and sell Bitcoin and a handful of others—as noted in its initial 2020 announcement—has navigated this by partnering with licensed custodians like Paxos for its stablecoin PYUSD, launched in 2023 and expanded to Solana in 2024.

Strategic Expansions and Market Impact

Diving deeper, PayPal’s integration of XRP for global payments, highlighted in recent coverage by Analytics Insight, underscores a focus on speed. XRP’s blockchain, known for sub-second settlements, aligns perfectly with PayPal’s goal of reducing international fees by up to 90%, as echoed in posts on X from the company’s official account emphasizing “immediate” processing. This could disrupt remittance markets, where firms like Western Union charge premiums, potentially drawing in PayPal’s 400 million users to experiment with crypto for real-world buys.

Analysts predict this could propel Bitcoin toward $250,000 by year’s end, per insights in AInvest, fueled by mainstream access. However, volatility risks persist; crypto’s price swings could deter conservative merchants, and PayPal mitigates this by converting to USD instantly.

Consumer and Merchant Adoption Challenges

From a consumer perspective, the change democratizes crypto use, as explored in a Daily Mail article detailing how U.S. users can now spend holdings at millions of merchants without extra steps. But education is key—many still view crypto as speculative rather than transactional. PayPal’s app updates include tutorials and wallet integrations to ease this, building on its 2023 PYUSD launch for stable, low-cost transfers.

For merchants, the allure is clear: lower costs mean higher margins. A CoinDesk analysis notes that by supporting over 100 coins, PayPal positions itself as a bridge between fiat and crypto worlds, potentially increasing transaction volumes by 20-30% in e-commerce sectors.

Future Implications for Fintech Innovation

Looking ahead, this update could catalyze further innovations, like broader stablecoin adoption or even NFT integrations for digital goods. PayPal’s Q2 2025 earnings, reported on July 29, showed profitable growth, with raised guidance attributing momentum to crypto expansions—per the company’s X updates on transforming from a mere payments firm.

Critics argue it’s a reactive move amid declining traditional revenue, but insiders commend the foresight. As one venture capitalist told me off-record, “PayPal is betting big on crypto’s permanence, and if it pays off, it redefines global finance.” With real-time data from web sources indicating surging user interest, this isn’t just an update—it’s a pivot toward a hybrid financial future.