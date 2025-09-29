Payments Orgs Adopt AI for Fraud Detection, But 91% Fear Risks

In the rapidly evolving world of financial transactions, a new report from HCLTech reveals a payments sector hurtling toward an artificial intelligence-dominated era, yet grappling with profound uncertainties. Nearly all organizations—99%—are already deploying AI in their operations, driven by the promise of seamless customer experiences and robust fraud detection. However, this enthusiasm is tempered by widespread anxiety: 91% of executives express concerns over risks like data breaches and algorithmic errors, according to the study released on September 29, 2025, via PRNewswire.

The report, based on surveys of over 700 payments professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, highlights a stark paradox. While AI is viewed as indispensable for modernizing payments—balancing speed with security—many firms lack the foundational elements to implement it safely. Almost half (49%) operate without formal AI policies, and issues such as AI hallucinations, synthetic fraud, and data leakage loom large, particularly in continental Europe where regulatory readiness lags.

Amid this rush to integrate AI, the payments industry faces a critical juncture where innovation outpaces governance, leaving executives to navigate a minefield of ethical and operational pitfalls that could undermine consumer trust and regulatory compliance if not addressed swiftly.

Legacy systems exacerbate these challenges, with 60% of respondents deeming current AI-based fraud detection tools ineffective against increasingly sophisticated threats. HCLTech’s findings echo sentiments in broader industry discourse; for instance, a recent post on X from user Sherl0ck on September 29, 2025, noted the sector’s race to AI amid 91% executive risk concerns, aligning with reports from The Tribune that emphasize the need for stronger infrastructure.

Geographic disparities add another layer of complexity. In the U.S. and U.K., optimism runs higher, with 80% of leaders confident in AI’s potential for autonomous payments by 2030. Yet in Europe, only 20% share this view, hampered by stringent data privacy laws like GDPR that clash with AI’s data-hungry nature. The report warns that without unified guardrails, the industry risks fragmented adoption, potentially stalling global progress.

As AI permeates every facet of payments—from real-time fraud prevention to personalized financial services—the absence of standardized policies threatens to create a two-tier system, where well-prepared firms thrive while others falter under regulatory scrutiny and cyber vulnerabilities.

Looking ahead, HCLTech advocates for collaborative efforts between tech providers, regulators, and financial institutions to establish ethical AI frameworks. This includes investing in resilient infrastructure and upskilling workforces, as 70% of executives cite talent shortages as a barrier. Insights from ANI News reinforce this, reporting on the study’s call for proactive measures to harness AI’s benefits without compromising security.

The broader context from web searches reveals complementary trends. A BCG Global Payments Report 2025, referenced in X posts by Cyprx Research Lab, projects slowing revenue growth but highlights AI’s role in influencing over $1 trillion in e-commerce spending. Similarly, MediaBrief notes that while AI adoption is near-universal, trust issues persist, with 60% finding fraud tools inadequate.

In this high-stakes environment, the payments sector must prioritize building confidence through transparent AI governance, ensuring that the drive toward autonomy doesn’t sacrifice the foundational trust that underpins global finance.

Industry insiders point to emerging solutions like agentic AI, which could automate complex decisions while incorporating human oversight, as discussed in PYMNTS.com. Yet HCLTech’s report serves as a wake-up call: without immediate action on guardrails, the AI-driven future risks becoming a liability rather than a boon. As one executive surveyed put it, “AI is the engine, but trust is the fuel—we’re running on empty.”