Password Follies Persist: ‘123456’ Tops 2025’s Most Hacked Lists Amid Rising Cyber Threats

In the digital age, where cyber threats loom larger than ever, one might assume that users have wisened up to the dangers of weak passwords. Yet, a fresh wave of reports in 2025 reveals a stubborn reality: millions still rely on easily guessable combinations like ‘123456’ and ‘password,’ leaving accounts vulnerable to breaches that could take mere seconds to crack.

According to a recent analysis by Digital Trends, these simplistic credentials continue to dominate leaked data sets, despite years of warnings from cybersecurity experts. The persistence of such habits underscores a broader failure in user education and technological enforcement, even as hacking tools grow more sophisticated.

The Unchanging Top Offenders

A study aggregated by Comparitech, as shared in posts on X, examined over 2 billion leaked passwords in 2025, finding ‘123456’ appearing 7.6 million times, followed closely by ‘admin’ and ‘password.’ This echoes findings from Password Manager, which lists similar culprits and urges stronger alternatives.

Paul Reynolds’ report on his site, published in August 2025, details cracking times: ‘123456’ can be broken in under a second using modern brute-force methods. Such vulnerabilities are not just theoretical; they fuel real-world attacks, from individual account takeovers to massive data breaches.

Risks Amplified by Recycling

A Proton study, highlighted in X posts from May 2025, analyzed 19 billion breached passwords, revealing that 94% were recycled across multiple accounts. This practice, combined with short lengths—42% being only 8–10 characters—exponentially increases risks, as noted in Exploding Topics‘ 2024 statistics extended into 2025 trends.

The consequences are dire. A post by The Hacker News on X described a 2025 incident where hackers accessed a U.S. water plant using the default password ‘1111,’ enabling potential ransomware or disruption. Such events, reported by CISA, illustrate how weak passwords serve as gateways to critical infrastructure attacks.

Global Warnings and Studies

The Times of India, in a February 2025 article, warned that millions use passwords like ‘123456,’ based on a KnownHost study, labeling it an ‘urgent warning for internet users.’ Similarly, The Economic Times urged immediate changes, emphasizing the need for at least 12 characters mixing letters, numbers, and symbols.

Industry reports like those from Secureframe compile over 125 statistics, showing that only 6% of passwords are truly unique, per Proton Pass insights shared on X. This lack of uniqueness, coupled with reuse, makes credential stuffing attacks trivially effective for cybercriminals.

Enterprise Vulnerabilities Exposed

In corporate settings, the problem persists. A 2021 Preempt study, still relevant as per HIPAA Journal, found 1 in 5 enterprise users opt for weak passwords, a trend that hasn’t abated. Recent X posts from Technology Risk reference the 2025 Hive Systems Password Table, noting passwords are easier to crack than ever due to advancing computing power.

Cybernews, in a 2023 piece updated for ongoing relevance, details how weak passwords have led to major hacking incidents, from officials to everyday users. Antonio Pontrelli’s X post in November 2025 reiterates: ‘The Most Common Password in 2025 is STILL ‘123456’!’—highlighting the stagnation in user behavior.

Best Practices Falling Short

Experts advocate for password managers, as promoted by Spacelift in their 2025 statistics. Proton Pass’s X thread stresses: ‘Proton Pass is FREE, people; we’ll even help you generate better passwords.’ Yet adoption lags; Panda Security reports that risky habits persist despite awareness.

Quantum threats add another layer, as per Dr. Khulood Almani’s X post on 2025 cybersecurity predictions, where quantum computing challenges current cryptography. Organizations must transition, but individual users remain the weak link, often ignoring advice from sources like Keywords Everywhere.

Incidents and Broader Implications

Real-world fallout is evident in events like the 2020 ZDNet report on lazy passwords, which analyzed 275 million credentials and found only 44% unique—a figure that hasn’t improved much, per 2025 data. CNN’s 2020 X post, still pertinent, noted easy-to-hack passwords like ‘iloveyou,’ a sentiment echoed in current leaks.

The Master Builder’s X post warns of 183 million exposed passwords weakening digital ecosystems. ODRIMEDIA’s recent X update states: ‘Weak Passwords Continue to Pose Major Cybersecurity Risks Worldwide,’ pointing to global prevalence despite tech advances.

Toward Stronger Defenses

Shifting to passkeys and biometrics is gaining traction, as discussed in Cybernews. Manuel Bissey’s X post laments: ‘Unbelievable! The most common passwords of 2025 are still “123456” and “password.”’ Bugv’s X advice: ‘Use strong, unique passwords.’

Ultimately, as Csilla Brimer noted on X, we’ve come a long way—not. Industry insiders must push for systemic changes, from mandatory complexity rules to AI-driven monitoring, to combat this enduring threat.