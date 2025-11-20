Passkeys Rise as Black Friday’s Fraud Shield

As Thanksgiving approaches, the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday looms, promising deals but also a surge in online scams. In this high-stakes shopping season, passwords remain a glaring vulnerability, often exploited by sophisticated cybercriminals. John Bennett, CEO of Dashlane, highlighted this issue in a recent interview on the NYSE LIVE YouTube channel, describing passwords as the ‘Achilles heel of digital security.’

Bennett explained that while passwords sufficed in an era of limited online accounts, today’s consumers juggle over 300 credentials on average. This leads to reuse of weak passwords, making them easy targets for attacks amplified by generative AI. Malicious actors deploy phishing at scale, breaching personal and business security alike.

Dashlane, a leading password management provider, helps consumers and enterprises secure their digital assets. The company offers tools to manage credentials securely, but Bennett emphasizes a shift toward more advanced solutions amid rising threats.

The Evolution of Authentication

Enter passkeys, which Bennett describes as ‘super secure invisible digital keys’ that use biometrics like fingerprints or facial recognition for authentication. Backed by advanced cryptography, passkeys are tied to specific websites, rendering them resistant to phishing. Unlike passwords, they don’t require memorization and work seamlessly across devices.

According to a report from Dashlane, as cited in Dashlane’s 2025 Passkey Power 20, e-commerce giants like Amazon, Target, and Lowe’s are leading passkey adoption. These retailers recognize the dual benefits: enhanced security and reduced friction in the shopping process. Passkeys enable quick, secure checkouts, crucial during peak times like Black Friday, which accounts for about 10% of holiday shopping.

The report, also referenced in a Help Net Security article, shows global trends in passkey growth across e-commerce, enterprise, finance, and government sectors. This adoption moves from hype to habit, driven by the need to counter AI-powered fraud.

Retailers’ Push for Passwordless Future

Retailers are particularly enthusiastic about passkeys because they address both security and user experience. Bennett noted that for first-time users, passkeys simplify account setup and purchases, eliminating the hassle of password creation. This frictionless approach boosts conversion rates while protecting against account takeovers.

Current news underscores the urgency. A post on X from Ben Rothke, as seen in recent feeds, warns that Black Friday 2025 carries a high risk of widespread fraud, including fake accounts and AI-driven threats. Many e-commerce sites lack basic infosec controls, amplifying vulnerabilities.

Similarly, VERITAS PROTOCOL’s X post highlights 2025 breach data, revealing that weak passwords like ‘123456’ appear over 7.6 million times in leaks. Variants such as ‘Pass@123’ offer little protection, with 25% of top passwords being easily guessable. This data aligns with Bennett’s concerns about password reuse.

Dashlane’s Role in Fraud Prevention

Dashlane positions itself at the forefront of this transition. Bennett stated that the company supports passkeys across platforms like Google, Apple, and Microsoft, allowing users to store and manage them in a digital vault. This interoperability ensures seamless use, whether on mobile or desktop.

Moreover, Dashlane advocates for open standards, enabling users to export passkeys securely to other managers. This consumer-friendly approach contrasts with locked ecosystems, promoting broader adoption. In the context of holiday shopping, Dashlane’s tools help users avoid phishing scams that spike during sales events.

Bitdefender’s X posts from past years, still relevant in 2025 discussions, note a 250% surge in digital transactions during holidays, urging vigilance. Tips include monitoring personal information to prevent scammers from exploiting deals. Cybernews echoes this, warning of inbox bombardments with fraudulent promotions.

Black Friday Deals and Security Synergy

With Black Friday 2025 approaching, Dashlane is offering significant discounts. According to Cybernews, users can save 25% on password security plans, reducing stress in managing logins. Another deal from VPNPro highlights 50% off Dashlane Personal Premium at $2.50 per month, including a bundled VPN.

These promotions coincide with broader password manager deals. CyberInsider lists the top 10 Black Friday offers for 2025, emphasizing savings and enhanced security. Dashlane’s pricing, as reviewed in Cybernews, positions it as a value-driven option amid rising cyber threats.

A Savings.com update confirms up to 50% off with coupon codes in November 2025, where users save an average of $6.62. This makes premium features accessible, including passkey management and fraud monitoring.

Broader Implications for Cybersecurity

Beyond deals, the interview reveals deeper industry shifts. Bennett’s insights on generative AI’s dual-edged nature—beneficial yet weaponized for attacks—resonate with current trends. Harshleen Chawla’s X post outlines a cybersecurity roadmap, starting with ethical hacking basics, underscoring the need for robust defenses.

Ben Sadeghipour’s X update on bug bounties highlights vulnerabilities like XSS and SSRF that cybercriminals exploit. In e-commerce, these could lead to data breaches during high-traffic periods like Cyber Monday.

Akeyless Security’s recent X post warns of infrastructure risks under Black Friday load, including expired credentials and hardcoded tokens. This ties into Dashlane’s enterprise solutions, which secure employee credentials globally.

Passkey Adoption Trends in 2025

Dashlane’s 2025 report, detailed in the FIDO Alliance member update, notes passwords’ persistent weakness despite warnings. The average person manages numerous accounts, leading to security lapses.

Help Net Security’s coverage predicts passkeys becoming habitual, with e-commerce at the vanguard. This aligns with Bennett’s view that passkeys’ resistance to phishing makes them ideal for protecting shoppers.

Cybernews promo codes offer up to 25% off Dashlane, emphasizing data protection. As Black Friday nears, integrating passkeys with managers like Dashlane could redefine online security standards.

Navigating Holiday Cyber Risks

Experts advise combining passkeys with vigilant habits. Bitdefender recommends safeguarding financial info amid scam surges. Cybernews stresses awareness of promotional vulnerabilities.

In the NYSE interview, Bennett urged proactive measures, positioning Dashlane as a key ally. With AI amplifying threats, passkeys offer a path to passwordless security.

As 2025 unfolds, the e-commerce sector’s embrace of passkeys signals a broader shift, potentially reducing fraud incidents and enhancing user trust during peak shopping seasons.