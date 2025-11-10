Paramount+ to Hike Prices $1-2 Monthly, End Free Trials in 2026

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming services, Paramount+ is poised for significant changes that could reshape its competitive positioning. According to recent reports, the platform, owned by Paramount Global, plans to implement a price increase for its U.S. subscribers starting in the first quarter of 2026. This move comes amid broader industry trends where streaming giants are grappling with profitability pressures, rising content costs, and subscriber churn. The hike is expected to affect both ad-supported and ad-free tiers, though exact figures remain under wraps, with insiders suggesting increments of $1 to $2 per month based on similar past adjustments.

Compounding this development, Paramount+ is reportedly ending its free trial offerings, a staple incentive that has long enticed new users. This decision aligns with a strategic pivot toward more sustainable revenue models, as free trials have been criticized for contributing to high churn rates—users sign up, binge content, and cancel without converting to paid subscribers. Industry analysts point to Netflix’s earlier elimination of free trials as a precedent, which helped stabilize its subscriber base. For Paramount+, this could mean a sharper focus on retention through enhanced content libraries rather than introductory giveaways.

The rationale behind these changes appears tied to ambitious content investments. Paramount’s leadership, under CEO David Ellison following the Skydance merger, has emphasized ramping up spending on high-profile programming. This includes bolstering sports offerings like UFC events, which Ellison cited as justifying the price adjustments during a recent earnings call. As Deadline reported, the addition of UFC bouts to the platform is seen as a “really significant value” add, potentially attracting a dedicated fanbase willing to pay premium rates.

Strategic Shifts in Streaming Economics

These updates reflect broader economic pressures in the streaming sector. With content budgets soaring—Paramount plans to increase its slate, including more films and UFC coverage—the company is betting that subscribers will tolerate higher costs for perceived value. Data from recent quarters shows Paramount+ adding 1.4 million subscribers to reach 79.1 million, as noted in Media Play News. Yet, profitability remains elusive, with the direct-to-consumer segment posting losses, prompting these monetization tweaks.

Ending free trials may deter casual sign-ups but could improve metrics like lifetime value per user. Competitors like Disney+ and HBO Max have experimented with similar strategies, often bundling with other services to offset losses. For Paramount+, partnerships such as those with Walmart+—which previously offered free access—might evolve, though current promotions are winding down.

Social media sentiment on X (formerly Twitter) reveals mixed reactions, with users lamenting the loss of free trials that once allowed risk-free sampling of shows like “Yellowstone” or “Star Trek” series. Posts from Paramount+’s official account historically promoted bundles with Showtime starting at $11.99 monthly with free trials, highlighting how far the strategy has shifted.

Implications for Industry Insiders

For media executives, this signals a maturation of the streaming wars, where growth-at-all-costs gives way to disciplined pricing. Analysts at Variety, in their coverage at Variety, note that the hike coincides with increased content spending under Ellison’s vision for a “content arms race.” This could pressure rivals to follow suit, potentially leading to subscriber fatigue amid multiple service price increases.

Internally, Paramount faces challenges in communicating value. The Engadget report at Engadget underscores how these changes aim to make the service “get more to watch,” but success hinges on delivering hits. UFC integration, for instance, targets niche audiences, yet broader appeal remains key.

Looking ahead, industry watchers should monitor churn rates post-hike. If subscribers balk, Paramount might pivot to ad-tier incentives or international expansions. The Verge’s analysis at The Verge suggests this is part of a pattern, with Paramount+ having raised prices multiple times since launch. Ultimately, these moves test the elasticity of consumer spending in a crowded market, where loyalty is increasingly tied to exclusive, must-watch content rather than introductory perks. As the sector consolidates, Paramount’s strategy could either solidify its foothold or accelerate cord-cutting trends.