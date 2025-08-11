Paramount Inks $7.7B UFC Rights Deal, Ends PPV on Paramount+ in 2026

In a bold move that underscores the intensifying battle for dominance in the streaming arena, Paramount Global, freshly merged with Skydance Media, has secured a landmark seven-year deal for the U.S. media rights to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events. Valued at $7.7 billion, the agreement positions Paramount+ as the exclusive streaming home for all UFC content starting in 2026, effectively ending the sport’s long-standing pay-per-view model and shifting it to a subscription-based approach.

This deal, announced on Monday, marks an aggressive first strike by David Ellison, the new chairman and CEO of the combined entity known as Paramount Skydance. Ellison, who assumed control just last week following the merger’s closure, is channeling billions into content acquisitions to bolster Paramount’s competitive edge against giants like Netflix. The UFC pact includes not only live fights but also ancillary programming, with select marquee events airing on CBS, Paramount’s broadcast network.

A Strategic Pivot in Media Rights

Industry observers note that this acquisition pulls UFC away from its current partner, ESPN, where it has resided since 2019. According to a report in Variety, the transition will see Paramount+ hosting all 13 annual pay-per-view events, integrating them directly into the platform’s subscription tier without additional fees. This model aims to drive subscriber growth by offering high-value, exclusive sports content that appeals to a dedicated fan base.

The financial commitment—averaging over $1 billion annually—reflects Ellison’s vision of blending technology with entertainment to create a more robust streaming service. As detailed in Business Insider, Ellison is drawing on his Skydance background in film production and tech investments to challenge Netflix’s market lead, potentially by leveraging data analytics for personalized viewer experiences.

Implications for Streaming Competition

For TKO Group Holdings, UFC’s parent company, the deal represents a lucrative evolution. MMA Junkie highlights how eliminating pay-per-views could broaden UFC’s accessibility, attracting casual viewers who balked at one-time costs, while guaranteeing steady revenue through the rights fee.

Ellison’s strategy extends beyond sports; it’s part of a broader overhaul. Recent leadership announcements, as covered by The Hollywood Reporter, include key appointments like Jeff Shell as president and Dana Goldberg overseeing Paramount Pictures, signaling a tech-infused approach to content creation and distribution.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Yet, skeptics question whether this high-stakes bet will pay off amid a crowded field. Netflix has been ramping up its own live sports offerings, including deals for WWE and NFL games, setting the stage for direct confrontations. A piece in The New York Times describes the UFC agreement as an “early win” for Ellison, but notes the risks of overextending in a market where subscriber churn remains high.

Paramount’s move also comes as traditional TV continues to decline, with media companies shedding cable assets. Insights from Business Insider‘s analysis of the shrinking TV sector suggest that bundling premium sports with scripted content could be key to retention, though execution will be critical.

Broader Industry Ripples

The UFC deal may inspire similar shifts in sports broadcasting, pressuring rivals to secure exclusive rights. Los Angeles Times reports that CBS’s involvement in airing top fights could revive broadcast TV’s relevance for live events, blending old and new media paradigms.

Ultimately, Ellison’s ambitious play positions Paramount Skydance as a formidable contender, but success hinges on integrating UFC seamlessly into its ecosystem. As the streaming wars heat up, this $7.7 billion gamble could redefine how combat sports are consumed, potentially tipping the scales in Paramount’s favor if it converts fight fans into loyal subscribers.