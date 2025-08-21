Paramount+ Hires Apple TV+ Exec Chris Parnell as EVP of Originals

In a significant shake-up within the streaming industry, Paramount Global has recruited Chris Parnell, a veteran creative executive from Apple TV+, to serve as executive vice president of originals for its Paramount+ service. The move, announced on Thursday, comes amid broader efforts by Paramount to bolster its content pipeline following its recent merger with Skydance Media. Parnell, who spent nearly three years at Apple overseeing domestic scripted series, brings a track record that includes hits like “Ted Lasso” and “Severance,” positioning him as a key asset for Paramount’s ambitions in original programming.

Parnell’s departure from Apple coincides with the tech giant’s decision to hike Apple TV+ subscription prices by 30%, from $6.99 to $9.99 monthly in the U.S., a change that has sparked debate about the service’s value proposition. Industry observers note that this poaching reflects ongoing talent wars among streamers vying for top creative minds to drive subscriber growth and retention.

Paramount’s Strategic Talent Acquisition Amid Merger Aftermath

Prior to Apple, Parnell co-headed Sony Pictures Television Studios, where he shepherded projects such as “The Crown” and “Better Call Saul.” His new role at Paramount+ reports directly to Jane Wiseman, the streamer’s head of originals, and is expected to focus on expanding scripted content. According to a report in Deadline, Parnell’s hire is part of a broader push under Paramount’s new leadership, including Chairman and CEO David Ellison and President Jeff Shell, who assumed control after the $8.4 billion Skydance deal closed last month.

The merger has prompted Paramount to commit to ramping up film production while retaining core cable brands like Nickelodeon and MTV, as detailed in a recent Reuters article. Insiders suggest Parnell’s expertise could help integrate Skydance’s production strengths with Paramount+’s streaming goals, potentially accelerating development of high-profile series.

Apple TV+’s Challenges and Competitive Pressures

Apple TV+, which has grown to an 8% U.S. market share in early 2025 according to data from The Mac Observer, now trails leaders like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Parnell’s exit follows other high-profile departures, including a Meta poaching of an Apple Intelligence executive earlier this year, as reported by AppleInsider. This talent drain raises questions about Apple’s ability to maintain its premium content edge, especially as it promotes upcoming releases like the Owen Wilson-led comedy “Stick.”

Meanwhile, Paramount+ has explored bundling options with Apple TV+ in the past, per a 2023 Fortune piece, though no deal materialized. Posts on X from users like Deadline and AppleInsider echoed the poaching news in real-time, highlighting industry buzz around Parnell’s move as a coup for Paramount amid cost-cutting and restructuring.

Implications for Streaming’s Talent and Content Wars

For Paramount, snagging Parnell aligns with its post-merger strategy to invest in originals, even as it navigates executive pay disclosures—its co-CEOs earned over $61 million combined in 2024, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. This hire could signal a shift toward more ambitious storytelling, leveraging Parnell’s Sony background to bridge film and TV divisions.

Analysts predict this could intensify competition, with Paramount aiming to close the gap on Apple’s market position. As one executive familiar with the discussions told 9to5Mac, “Parnell’s track record in nurturing award-winning series makes him ideal for Paramount’s next chapter.” Yet, challenges remain: Paramount has faced layoffs, including a 15% workforce reduction, amid profitability pressures, as noted in X posts from industry watchers.

Looking Ahead: Potential Shifts in Original Content Development

Parnell’s transition may influence upcoming projects at both companies. At Apple, the focus remains on expanding its slate, with July 2025 releases including new episodes of “Stick,” per ClutchPoints. For Paramount, insiders expect Parnell to prioritize diverse genres, drawing from his experience across platforms.

Ultimately, this poaching underscores the fluid nature of executive talent in streaming, where creative leadership can tip the scales in subscriber battles. As Paramount integrates Skydance’s resources, Parnell’s role could catalyze a resurgence, while Apple must regroup to sustain its momentum in a crowded field.