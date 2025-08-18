Oscars Consider Streaming Shift to Netflix or YouTube Post-2028

The Academy Awards, long a staple of broadcast television, may soon find a new home on digital platforms as traditional media grapples with cord-cutting and shifting viewer habits. Reports indicate that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is exploring options beyond its current partner, ABC, whose exclusive broadcasting rights expire in 2028. This potential pivot comes amid declining ratings for live events, prompting the Oscars to court streaming giants eager to capture global audiences.

Insiders suggest that YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc., has already initiated discussions with the Academy about acquiring rights starting in 2029. According to a recent report from CNET, this move could revolutionize how awards shows are consumed, leveraging YouTube’s vast user base and interactive tools to enhance engagement. Netflix, too, is rumored to be in the mix, building on its history of producing Oscar-nominated content and its push into live events.

The Shift from Broadcast to Streaming

The Oscars’ broadcasting history dates back to 1953, when NBC first aired the ceremony, followed by a long tenure with ABC since 1976. But viewership has plummeted from peaks of over 50 million in the 1990s to around 19 million for the 2024 show, per Nielsen data. This erosion mirrors broader trends in entertainment, where live TV events struggle against on-demand streaming. The Academy’s current deal with ABC, valued at approximately $75 million annually, includes provisions for simulcasting on Hulu, as noted in a Deadline article from earlier this year, signaling an early nod to digital distribution.

Streaming services see the Oscars as a premium live-content opportunity to boost subscriptions and ad revenue. YouTube’s interest aligns with its acquisition of NFL Sunday Ticket rights in 2022, demonstrating its capability for high-profile live broadcasts. A WebProNews report highlights how YouTube aims to use features like real-time chats and multi-angle views to make the Oscars more interactive, potentially attracting younger demographics who have abandoned traditional TV.

Competitive Bidding and Industry Implications

Beyond YouTube and Netflix, other players like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ could enter the fray, drawn by the Oscars’ prestige and international appeal. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from accounts like CHItrader and Star Snap reflect growing buzz, with speculation that bidders including Disney, Netflix, Amazon, and Comcast are preparing offers. This competition could drive up the rights fee significantly, benefiting the Academy’s nonprofit mission to promote film.

For the entertainment industry, a streaming takeover represents a seismic shift. Traditional networks like ABC, part of Walt Disney Co., have relied on events like the Oscars to anchor their programming, but as ad dollars migrate online, they face pressure to adapt. A The Streamable piece details YouTube’s outreach to the Academy, emphasizing how this could globalize the event, reaching viewers in markets underserved by broadcast TV.

Challenges and Future Outlook

However, challenges loom. Streaming the Oscars raises questions about accessibility—would it require a subscription, alienating casual viewers? Technical glitches, as seen in Hulu’s 2025 Oscars stream reported by The Economic Times, underscore reliability concerns for live events on digital platforms. Moreover, the Academy must balance commercial interests with its artistic ethos, ensuring the ceremony retains its glamour amid potential format changes.

Looking ahead, if a deal materializes by 2029, it could set a precedent for other awards shows, accelerating the decline of linear TV. Industry analysts predict that interactive elements, such as viewer-voted categories or behind-the-scenes feeds, might redefine engagement. As one X post from DiscussingFilm noted informal talks with Netflix, the sentiment points to an inevitable digital future. For now, the Academy remains tight-lipped, but the prospect of streaming the Oscars signals a bold evolution in how Hollywood celebrates itself, potentially revitalizing a fading institution for the streaming age.